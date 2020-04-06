Home Latest SGA representatives continue with monthly reports
Student Government Association members will continue to do their monthly reports despite working remotely.

“I would like to try to move forward as much as possible,” SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said Friday. “I would like representatives to keep doing monthly reports. Ultimately how we respond to this is going to have a big effect on what happens after this and on students right now.”

Hutchinson allowed members to pass on March reports because of the COVID-19 online transitions, but she said she would like representatives to start working on April reports over email.

Hutchinson then moved to open forum because there was no legislation. SGA Budget Advisor Chelsea Sepolio made some announcements about a virtual Q&A and trivia events on April 9.

“Check out Ramspace for all your virtual event information,” Sepolio said in the meeting.

Head Representative Christine Davis also mentioned an online spirit week event that was started by BESO. Davis suggested SGA or other organizations might want to join in.

“The idea is to keep spirit week going until the end of the semester,” Davis said.

SGA will not have a meeting this Friday due to Easter Break.

