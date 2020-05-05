Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students

Somodevilla said she has experienced more anxiety than depression due to COVID-19 and switching to online classes. To cope with her anxiety, she talks to her friends via text, watches her favorite TV shows, and cooks with her mom, Shea Sanchez.

“It’s something new and I don’t do change very well, or at least it takes me a minute to get (used to it),” she said. “I did have a little bit of anxiety, but it was also the fact that I’m not in- person with people I know doing the class. I’m better at it now after the first week, but yeah, it was a hard change to get used to.”