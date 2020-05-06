Home NewsCoronavirus Coverage A COVID 2020 reflection
Coronavirus Coverage

A COVID 2020 reflection

by James H. McBride
written by James H. McBride

Rambler Media Group Editor-in-chief James H. McBride has made a video reflecting on Texas Wesleyan in the era of COVID-19.

