Ram football players will not let COVID-19 tackle them this season

Texas Wesleyan football team will play three games this fall., though the game dates and times have yet to be determined. At issue is COVID-19.

Kyle Cox, Offensive Coordinator, knows the players and family are concerned about COVID-19 and to relieve some of the stress the coaching staff has put in protocols for the players to follow, Cox said.

“We’ve had very few mishaps along the way, and a lot of that is due to literally hundreds of hours spent by our coaching staff communicating and working with the housing department, the athletic directors, etc,” Cox said.

Cox appreciates how the school has rallied together to assist the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been amazing to see our entire school come together and work as one team to make sure we give our student athletes the best chance possible of safely playing this season,” he said.

Senior business administration major Justin Arth is surprised with how smoothly team operations have been running this far into the season.

“As workouts began this week, it is definitely an adjustment to wearing a mask, even during workouts, but there haven’t been any complaints from teammates,” Arth said.

Before returning to Texas Wesleyan this fall, Arth was worried about how football would be during the pandemic but was quickly reassured upon returning.

“After seeing, and now experiencing these protocols firsthand, I think that if we handle the little details as a team, the protocols will keep us much safer,” said Arth.

Senior business management major Tyler Pullen had concerns about this upcoming 2020 season as well.

“We didn’t know if we were going to have a real season because three teams in our conference opted out this year,” he said. “We also saw major D1 programs cancel their season for the fall, and many of us were nervous we’d be next.”

This is Pullen’s last year of college football, and he wants his last year to be his best yet.

“As a senior, the most exciting thing about having a season this semester is getting to be with my teammates and coaches and experience football one last time before I get into the real world,” said Pullen.

Stay tuned for more information.