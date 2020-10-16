Voters take to the polls on Texas Wesleyan campus for early voting

Early voting has started on campus.

Wesleyan campus is hosting an early voting location for Tarrant County, at the north end of the Baker Building, the former West Express Eatery. The early voting schedule is all over the campus Instagram accounts and goes to the end of the month.

Early voting is available from:

· Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Saturday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Monday, Oct. 19 to Friday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Saturday, Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Sunday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To vote, remember to bring your government ID and voter registration card, if you have it.

Madison Brown, a voter at the polls, poses with her “I Voted” sticker. Photo by Angela Castillo.

On campus, the lines have been short, making it an ideal location for voters in the area and students who are eligible to vote.

Muhye Hammattah, a first-time voter, said he heard good things about the turnout at the campus early voting location and about how there were no lines because of the efficiency of the staff.

“Yeah, I would [promote on social media] just to let everyone know that there’s an early voting station right here with no lines, just to get it out the way, just in case people want to avoid the crowds when regular voting starts,” Hammattah said.

Muhye Hammattah, a first-time voter, poses with his “I voted” sticker in hand. Photo by Angela Castillo.

Another first-time voter, Cindy Flores, said she found out about the on-campus voting through Wesleyan’s student activities Instagram page. She said it was a great opportunity to have it so close.

“It was a great turnout, especially because it’s early voting, so people could take the time to do that instead of having to go Nov. 3 and wait in lines and lines and lines and get frustrated and leave and not get their vote counted,” Flores said.

Christine Davis, a senior marketing major who has voted before, said she was excited to go vote next week, because she finds the fact that it’s on campus to be a great opportunity for herself and other students.

“I’ve been talking to my friends, too, and like they’ve talked to their parents and their grandparents, and they’ve even said that they’ve never seen anything like this before, you know, like what’s at stake and what’s on the line in this election.”

Another voter at the polls, Charlene Ferguson, said she would promote early voting and this location because of how easy it was to vote.

“I feel it’s very important for everybody to come out and vote so we can try to get in who we want in and make it a better place,” Ferguson said.

Jerry Gordan, a Wesleyan alumnus and now Tarrant Country Election Administration election official, assisted judge Martha Cordova in running the voting booth and demonstrated how early voting works.

“You can use the website [to verify your voter registration], you could also call by phone, or you could come in and we can look it up on the computer and that’s really the best way.… If the computer says you’re eligible, then you’re eligible,” Gordan said.









Cindy Flores, another first-time voter, back from the polls, poses in her dorm, wearing her “I voted” sticker. Photo courtesy of Cindy Flores.