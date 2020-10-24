Football team starts late because of COVID outbreak on team

Texas Wesleyan Football adjust to recent positive Covid-19 cases before game 1 against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).

Covid-19 caused the Rams first game of the season to be postponed after positive cases were confirmed within the organization.

Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cox feels like the start to this season has been insane so far.

“This has been a whirlwind of trying to prepare for the first game,” he said. “We lost at least 10 practices due to the quarantines, which we normally would have spent installing our base schemes on offense defense and special teams.”

Every single member of TXWES football and anyone around the program went into quarantine to assure the safety of the players and staff.

“I was really amazed seeing Coach Joe (Prud’homme) make things move and get things set up for our guys so quickly,” Cox said. “Our kids kept a great attitude through it all, as well.”

Cox was amazed by how Head Coach Joe Prud’homme insured the safety of everyone involved and was also proud of how everyone handled the situation.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of the way our coaching staff and athletes have responded to the adversity,” cox said.

Junior Offensive Lineman Jordan Higgins thought the situation was difficult, but continues to head towards their goal against SAGU.

“Our goal as a team hasn’t changed and our focus stayed the same,” Higgins said.

Staying safe and taking all of the necessary precautions was done but the team also stayed focused on the game and getting better every day, he said.

Even though the team was quarantined, Higgins doesn’t feel his team lost any preparation for game 1 at all.

“Obviously you have to lose the physical reps in practice but you still have online meetings and game planning as well as film,” he said. “I think as a whole everyone who was quarantined did everything they could to be prepared for the game.”

Senior Quarterback Justin Arth was one of the players that tested positive for Covid-19. He was fortunate to only have very mild symptoms.

“I only had a clogged nose and sinus drainage issues for 2 days during my self-isolation,” he said. “The worst part about Covid was being locked in a dorm room, alone, and having meals delivered to you and knowing you can’t be out there on the field with the team.”

Because Arth tested positive, he has to go through protocols before he can touch the field again.

“I will have to continue to limit my physical activity until I am allowed to return to practice, he said. “This allows me, as a leader of the team, to be there and be present to encourage and cheer on the guys and even correct little issues I may see in a guy.”

Arth has a message to anyone who doesn’t take covid-19 serious or has never had the virus.

“I did all the right things of social distancing, wearing masks and isolating when I was came in contact with the virus,” he said. “Continue to follow the guidelines and hope for the best because this virus is serious.”

The first game against Southwestern Assemblies of God University will take place this Saturday, October 24, 2:00 p.m., at Farrington Field!