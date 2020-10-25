The Rams football team fall to SAGU in first game of the season

Texas Wesleyan Football started off the season slow with a 33-7 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU).

This is follows a two-week quarantine after positive cases were confirmed on the Texas Wesleyan team.

Senior Quarterback Avery Childs was disappointed with the start of the season.

“We know that wasn’t us today,” Avery said. “We’re a better team and we need to play like it.”

Childs connected with senior wide receiver Lamont Monroe for the first touchdown of the season.

“We were dealing with a lot of injuries we were trying to work with, but that shouldn’t be an excuse,” Avery said.

Avery feels like his team should get rest and be better prepared to play game two of the season.

Junior offensive lineman Jordan Higgins believes execution was the reason for the loss.

“We knew everything they planned on doing defensively and prepared for it,” Higgins said. “We just didn’t execute fully.”

Alongside execution, Higgins believes the little things can turn a game around.

“Obviously we couldn’t scrimmage anyone and we had limited practices due to quarantine,” Higgins said. “It’s just getting the rust off and working on our technique.”

Senior Quarterback Justin Arth also believes lack of execution was the reason for the loss.

“We were put in some bad situations and just couldn’t get those big plays to go our way,” he said.

Arth believes the feeling of losing this early in the season will turn things around for the Rams.

“Now that we have hit someone else and have gotten that feeling of taking a loss out of our system, we can go back to the drawing board and work hard to get ready for Arizona Christian,” Arth said.

Arth believes the Rams are capable of performing on a higher level than what was shown in game one.

“We have already turned the page and have decided to do whatever is necessary to make the changes and adjustments needed to beat Arizona Christian University,” he said.

The Ram’s take on Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, Arizona at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7.