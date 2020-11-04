2020 Brick Dedication and Memorial Honor Roll Ceremony honors fallen supporters and university friends

Alyssa Sharp rings the golden bell as a sign of remembrance. Photo screenshot: Kendal Clark

President Frederick Slabach, Alisha Sharp, Alyssa Ellis and Julien Hobdy take part in the 2020 Virtual Brick Dedication & Memorial Honor Roll Ceremony on Oct. 29 at 6:00pm in front of the Eunice & James L West Library. This event honored those Alumni, friends, supporters and faculty of the University who have passed on and is hosted by the Office of University Advancement.

Those watching participate in a moment of silence to reflect on each of these loved one’s lives. Julien Hobdy, member of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, led a prayer of silence to reflect on their lives that have “in some way changed the world” and for those who are grieving to feel comfort.

Slabach opens by addressing the importance of this tradition. “We are here to celebrate our remarkable donors and friends we have lost this year,” said Slabach. With the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic, virtual traditions, events and classes are put into place including the 2020 Virtual Brick Dedication & Memorial Honor Roll Ceremony given today.

Julien Hobdy reads the names of those who have passed away. Photo screenshot: Kendal Clark

Alyssa Ellis gives a speech about attending Texas Wesleyan. Photo screenshot: Kendal Clark

“To you our donors, alumni and friends, we thank you for your generosity. Your support has given us every opportunity to advance our mission with grace and flexibility without losing the smaller, smarter educational experience that we all value,” said Slabach.

Alisha Sharp, a senior and music major, rang the memorial golden bell in remembrance after each category of alumni, friends and supporters and faculty of the University from each decade. The bell is provided by Meadowbrook United Methodist Church.

Alyssa Ellis, a forensic science student, gave a speech thanking the donors and explained that without them, she would not have the opportunities she is given at Texas Wesleyan University.

President Slabach opens the Virtual Brick Dedication and Memorial Honor Roll Ceremony. Photo screenshot: Kendal Clark.

Ellis feels at home. She needs to feel “safe and cared for.” Ellis begins by mentioning the Ramily she is a part of and the sudden changes she experiences due to Coronavirus as a student. The bricks Ellis sees everyday, she said, “make her feel even more grateful for what Texas Wesleyan is offering.”

“They remind me that there were so many people before me who went through the same things as me and walked the same paths as me,” said Ellis.



These are two bricks included in the video. Photo screenshot: Kendal Clark

Ellis hopes to help other students achieve their goals just as they have helped her. Hobdy honored the members of our Ramily by reading the names of alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Texas Wesleyan who have passed.

The video and documents listing the names of those honored can be found online on the alumni page. The video features an image of each donor brick. Any questions can be directed to Carly Crisp, director of donor relations for the Office of Advancement at 817-531-5801 or ccrisp@txwes.edu