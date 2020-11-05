Texas Wesleyan students voice their opinions on the 2020 elections.

UncategorizedTexas Wesleyan students voice their opinions on the 2020 elections. by theramblertwu November 5, 2020 written by theramblertwu November 5, 2020On election day, Nov. 3, Rambler staff went around campus to get the thoughts of students about the 2020 election. Business administration major, Shahryar Hamza, shares his opinions on election day. Video by Tatiyana Giddings. Music performance major, Victoria Segovia, shares her thoughts about the 2020 election. Video by Tatiyana Giddings. Theatre Major, Lane Norris, voices his thoughts on the 2020 election. Video by Tatiyana Giddings. Sandra Lopez, education major, discusses her feeling about the 2020 election on election day. Video by Tatiyana Giddings.Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related 2020 electionelection day suprisespolitical feelingsvictoria segovia 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail theramblertwu previous post Get to Know the Cast: “Gruesome Playground Injuries” next post Sports Access with Dejan Milosevic You may also likeFootball game canceled because of COVID complications November 13, 2020The Rams hold off against Arizona Christian University... November 8, 2020 2020 Brick Dedication and Memorial Honor Roll Ceremony... November 4, 2020Members of the Texas Wesleyan campus share why... November 2, 2020The Rams football team fall to SAGU in... October 25, 2020Football team starts late because of COVID outbreak... October 24, 2020Wrestling programs plan to relocate closer to campus October 21, 2020 Power now restored after afternoon power outage at... October 19, 2020 Upcoming presidential election leaves students with different concerns September 1, 2020 Letter from the Editor August 25, 2020Tells us what you think Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.