Texas Wesleyan students voice their opinions on the 2020 elections.

On election day, Nov. 3, Rambler staff went around campus to get the thoughts of students about the 2020 election.

Business administration major, Shahryar Hamza, shares his opinions on election day. Video by Tatiyana Giddings.

Music performance major, Victoria Segovia, shares her thoughts about the 2020 election. Video by Tatiyana Giddings.

Theatre Major, Lane Norris, voices his thoughts on the 2020 election. Video by Tatiyana Giddings.

Sandra Lopez, education major, discusses her feeling about the 2020 election on election day. Video by Tatiyana Giddings.