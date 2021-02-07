Five ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a pandemic

It seems like we have been in this pandemic forever, but it is important to celebrate the moments we can. With a major holiday coming up, here are some ideas on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day during the pandemic.

All of these events are things that you can do by yourself or with someone else. It’s important to note that safety and social distancing have been taken into account.

Here are the top five selections for this Valentine’s Day pandemic edition:

1. Cooking Dinner Together

We have all watched the scene in the romantic comedy where the lovely couple cooks dinner while playing around in the kitchen. With everything happening in the world, we could all use a little fun movie reenactment.

2. Order In

If this is a solo Valentine’s or even a couple’s day, there are so many ways to take it easy while still feeling like you’re not just stuck at home. Ordering in is the way to go about doing this. Several locations around the campus area and off campus can have food at your doorstep within the hour. Some of our top favorites include: The Cheesecake Factory, Velvet Taco, Saltgrass Steakhouse and The Social House.

3. Game Night

We’ve heard of a family game night, but what about a Valentine’s Game Night. With this option you can have as many or as few people as you would like all having fun in a nice space, where everyone feels comfortable and safe. Also, games are such a general term you can range anywhere from card games to gaming systems and still have a blast.

4. Scavenger Hunt

There’s nothing more fun than having a scavenger hunt with the people you care about the most. For this event all you have to do is plan out some clever clues and have good hiding skills, and then you’re all set for an adventurous night.

5. Movie Marathon

Streaming has become more popular over the years with more and more people ditching traditional cable, so what better way to embrace this than to have a movie night. All you need for this is a remote, a few movie choices, some snacks and a good attitude.

It’s important to remember that during this new time in our lives we always want to make sure we are doing things safely but still finding the time to enjoy the times we are living in.

Hopefully we have given you some ideas on how to make your holiday fun and eventful or at least, given you a good place to start.