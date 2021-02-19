Eunice & James L. West Library damaged due to winter weather

CommunityEunice & James L. West Library damaged due to winter weather by Angela Castillo February 19, 2021 written by Angela Castillo February 19, 2021The second staircase leading up to the first floor of the library is where a stream of water ran down the steps.On the third floor landing of the library a ceiling tile fell from the ceiling..Here is a pile of ceiling debris on the third floor of the library.The flood seemed to start on the third floor of the library where special collections and the head librarian’s office are located.Here is a pile of ceiling debris right before the study rooms on the second floor of the library.In an effort to preserve books on the second floor of the library, books have been covered with tarps.Water dripped behind the wall by the first floor elevator near the Academic Success Center in the library.The worst of the water leak in a part of the library caused most, if not all, of the ceiling to fall in that area.The second floor of the library accumulated the most of the water, creating a set of small pools closest to the group study rooms, right above the Academic Success Center.Here is another photo of standing water and covered books.Looking down from the first floor stairwell to the basement water pools directly under one of the facility staff ladders.On the first floor, the water damage has sunk deep into the carpeting causing it to tear apart at the seams. Replacing the carpet across the entire library could take months.Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related Eunice and James L. West Library 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Angela Castillo previous post Classes will remain virtual or online for the week of Mon. Feb. 22 next post Winter weather leaves damages and virtual classes You may also likeHere are 5 top shows to watch for... March 3, 2021Meet TxWes Student Government Association Leadership February 28, 2021Seniors face challenge in graduating but alumni suggest... February 27, 2021 Christian Garcia Wommack, associate director of alumni events,... February 24, 2021 Classes will remain virtual or online for the... February 16, 2021 Chris Beckrich discusses the inner workings of Campus... February 14, 2021Celebrating Valentine’s Day during a Pandemic February 12, 2021Five ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a... February 7, 2021Dr. Trevor Morris Leaves a Lasting Impact on... February 2, 2021Texas Wesleyan students on President Biden taking office January 24, 2021Tells us what you think Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.