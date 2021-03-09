Important notes from the Townhall meeting on March 9 at Texas Wesleyan

During the March 9 Town Hall Meeting, President Frederick Slabach led the discussion, along with Neph Rivera, communications and public relations manager.
Below are briefs from the information that was discussed in the meeting and the answers to the question asked from the community.
Here is what you need to know:
- The money being given to the university from the Biden Administration, around $3 million will be used throughout the university and one million must be given out to students. The administration is still looking to the Biden Administration on advice for how to distribute the other $2 million around the campus. More information about this should be available soon.
- COVID-19:
- After the mask mandate was lifted by Tarrant County and the governor, the university has chosen to still require masks around the campus until they have ensured the safety of the university community. Slabach said, “It is easier to plan to go the route with planning for social distancing and wearing mask, than to not.” Therefore, it is planned for the continuation of mask wearing, as well as social distance into Fall of 2021. Further decisions will be made based around health officials and science experts’ advice, while taking into consideration government decisions.
- The question was asked: “Will the coronavirus vaccine be required for students on campus?” Slabach, and well as Dennis Hall, vice president and dean of students, stated that the vaccine will not be required for students, and there is nothing planned right now to say that the vaccine will be required. Members of the coronavirus team, though, have been discussing the benefits that having the vaccine can bring to the campus, such as small gatherings without masks for vaccinated individuals eventually.
- The new provost is still being decided upon, and Slabach will hope to have an announcement by the end of the week.
- The administration is looking into the budget for the next school year and discussing whether professors will be on a 4-4 load or a 5-4 load. This will depend on the budget of the university, as well as the numbers of students enrolled in classes for fall 2021.
The next town hall meeting is scheduled for April 13 and will be held virtually.