Home News Important notes from the Townhall meeting on March 9 at Texas Wesleyan
News

Important notes from the Townhall meeting on March 9 at Texas Wesleyan

by LaTerra Wair
written by LaTerra Wair

    During the March 9 Town Hall Meeting, President Frederick Slabach led the discussion, along with Neph Rivera, communications and public relations manager.  

    Below are briefs from the information that was discussed in the meeting and the answers to the question asked from the community.  

    Here is what you need to know:  

    1. The money being given to the university from the Biden Administration, around $3 million will be used throughout the university and one million must be given out to students. The administration is still looking to the Biden Administration on advice for how to distribute the other $2 million around the campus. More information about this should be available soon. 
    1. COVID-19:  
    1. After the mask mandate was lifted by Tarrant County and the governor, the university has chosen to still require masks around the campus until they have ensured the safety of the university community. Slabach said, “It is easier to plan to go the route with planning for social distancing and wearing mask, than to not.” Therefore, it is planned for the continuation of mask wearing, as well as social distance into Fall of 2021. Further decisions will be made based around health officials and science experts’ advice, while taking into consideration government decisions. 
    1. The question was asked: “Will the coronavirus vaccine be required for students on campus?” Slabach, and well as Dennis Hall, vice president and dean of students, stated that the vaccine will not be required for students, and there is nothing planned right now to say that the vaccine will be required. Members of the coronavirus team, though, have been discussing the benefits that having the vaccine can bring to the campus, such as small gatherings without masks for vaccinated individuals eventually.  
    1. The new provost is still being decided upon, and Slabach will hope to have an announcement by the end of the week. 
    1. The administration is looking into the budget for the next school year and discussing whether professors will be on a 4-4 load or a 5-4 load. This will depend on the budget of the university, as well as the numbers of students enrolled in classes for fall 2021.  

    The next town hall meeting is scheduled for April 13 and will be held virtually.  

    0 comment
    0
    FacebookTwitterEmail
    mm

    LaTerraWair is a sophomore at Texas Wesleyan striving to obtain her degree in mass communication. After taking several mass communication classes her freshman year, Wair decided to join the Rambler Media Group and is now starting her new role as Rambler TV Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through video and audio clips, so Rambler TV is a great fit. She aspires to be an internet personality or a film director. On most days Wair is not working, she can be found editing or in a sound booth recording for her Off the Record podcast. In her free time she puts her camera away for quality time laughing with close friends and finding ways to experience new sites on road trips. She also enjoys watching TV shows such as “Futurama” and her favorite movie, “Interstellar.” As a first-time director this semester, Wair hopes to take Rambler TV in a positive direction and provide content that the Wesleyan campus, as well as others, will enjoy watching and will want to be involved in. She hopes her Youtube videos are an inspiration to others. She strives to help the younger generation navigate the woes of life and describes herself as an “influencer of life.” She is very ambitious and doesn’t let obstacles get her down. One of the things LaTerra uses to push through all the adversary of her field is the Matthew McConaughey quote: “Life is not fair; it never was, it isn’t now, and it won’t ever be. Do not fall into the trap. The entitlement trap, of feeling like you’re a victim. You are not.” Find her on: Twitter-@LaTerra_ Instagram-@Laterra.W Youtube-@LaTerra

    You may also like

    Newscast with Veida Dima

    Winter weather leaves damages and virtual classes

    Classes will remain virtual or online for the...

    Chris Beckrich discusses the inner workings of Campus...

    Dr. Trevor Morris Leaves a Lasting Impact on...

    Texas Wesleyan students on President Biden taking office

    Newscast with Tatiyana Giddings

    Sports Access with Ricky Dotson

    Sports Cast with LaTerra Wair

    Sports Access with Dejan Milosevic

    Tells us what you think

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.