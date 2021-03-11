Bibliophilia, the musical debuts at Texas Wesleyan

“The cast of ‘Bibliophilia, Or The Orature Festival’ performing the opening number” (Sanchez)

Bibliophlia or The Orature Festival is a musical show created by four seniors in the theatre department: Lauren Garza, stage manager; Darin Martin, director; Ryan Simon, composer, lyrists, musical director, and pianist. This original musical show will be aired in Law Sone Fine Arts Center/Thad Smotherman Theatre and streamed live from Friday, March 12th to Sunday, March 14th.

Jacob Sanchez, the theatre department business manager and co-choreographer for many numbers of the show, said that “Bibliophilia is a feeling that comes from a good story or two,” and it “is about six individuals who come together to share their stories.”

Simon stated that the show is about a “therapeutic book club” in which characters write their stories and every song tells the plot of a story shared. He hopes that audience members enjoy the show’s “original music, interesting plot, complex music and engaging presentation.” Martin also hopes that audience members escape from life struggles as they enjoy the musical’s plot.

According to Martin, the show’s moral is about overcoming grief and loss through storytelling in which characters will have the opportunity to liberate themselves from life challenges.

For instance, Sanchez said that one of his favorite stories is about a hermit who experiences loneliness as he goes through a significant loss in his life.

Martin said that his experience as director was fun as he “worked closely with a talented team of designers to bring this show to life.” Garza and Martin also commented on Simon’s contribution and his unique, beautiful music.

Overall, “the three of us have worked very hard these past few years to have the opportunity to share this with everyone,” said Garza, as she explained how they got together their senior year to meet specific goal roles they wanted to accomplish their freshman year at Texas Wesleyan.

Garza also admitted being very lucky to have worked with her two teammates and the rest of the cast as they are very gifted. She mentioned that the cast is composed of singers who also play an instrument and storytellers who bring the songs to life through movement and choreography.

Sanchez said that If audience members want to purchase tickets, they must do so two hours and thirty minutes before the start of the show. He also suggests to those who prefer to watch it online that they visit www.txwes.edu/thetickets to purchase tickets. “We are currently offering a 50% off discount; use the code STORY at checkout for a discount,” said Sanchez.