Opinion: Greek Life on TxWes Campus

It’s no surprise to me that in the midst of a pandemic, most if not all student organizations at Texas Wesleyan are struggling to garner new or interested members. Greek life is no exception.

As a member of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Incorporated (LTA), I can say that things are looking down when it comes to getting people interested in an event, let alone a whole sorority.

Our sorority is a little different in that we are not allowed to host in person events, and we can’t post pictures or promotional content of any kind that show LTA members in groups (with or without masks) until further notice.

All of our promotional social media posts have been reduced to either Canva graphics or pictures of our sisters in a throwback Thursday post, marked with “#TBT” and “Pre-COVID” labels.

Due to CDC guidelines along with guidelines given by our sorority nationally, it has been more difficult for all Greek life members to participate in recruitment, which could be helped with stronger recognition from the school.

Another problem I have noticed Greek organizations face on this campus is that the student activities coordinator changes often. There is also no longer a Greek council on this campus.

The last time TxWes.edu shared a Greek life story on the Get Involved News Archive was in August 2017: https://txwes.edu/student-life/news-and-events/department-news/get-involved/get-involved-news-archive/top-6-reasons-to-go-greek-at-texas-wesleyan/.

Lambda Theta Alpha has chapters across the nation and across Texas. In Tarrant county alone, I have met sisters from Beta Mu chapter at the University of North Texas and Epsilon Rho chapter at Texas Christian University. From what I’ve observed pre-COVID, the Greek community at Texas Wesleyan pales in comparison to these schools because there is less Greek awareness on campus.

I know it is possible for us to do better, even with the pandemic and all the restrictions it has brought with it. There must be people out there that can get behind a sisterhood, whose principles are Unity, Love, and Respect.

One solution the university could assist with is to create a university sponsored in-person event with all active Greek life members in attendance, as university sponsored events are allowed by LTA national guidelines. We’re stronger in numbers so, if we work together, we might still have a fighting chance to keep Greek life on the TxWes campus.

For now, I think having virtual events by ourselves is not going to be enough to keep us alive. If the university wants to help Greek life on campus post pandemic, there should be more recognition from the school.