Staying well-balanced as a busy college student

College is already a stressful time; it can be difficult to do well while carrying on with other responsibilities.

My name is Kendal Clark, I am 19 years old, and this is my second semester at Texas Wesleyan University. I am a transfer student and received my associate of arts degree from Tarrant County College Southeast Campus in May of 2020. Before that, I graduated high school at Matthew Road Academy in 2019.



Kendal during her senior year and giving a speech at her high school graduation. Photos by Shanna Winslett.

I am a full-time student majoring in Mass Communications with a minor in Interfaith Leadership and will be graduating in May of 2022. I am Vice President of Connect College Ministry, work for the Rambler as a student assistant content producer and will be inducted into Tau Sigma National Honor Society in the fall.

Connect College Ministry after Bible study. Javier Careaga, Chris Jeter, Bailey O’Donnell, Elisha Cooper, Kendal Clark, Josue Garnica. Photo by Kendal Clark.

Outside of my education, I am also extremely active in various organizations. I am a state officer for the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a service organization for girls 11 to 20, and serve as Grand Worthy Associate Advisor. In June, I will be installed as the 2021-2022 Grand Worthy Advisor of Texas.



First photo is the first row of Grand Floor Officers of Texas at Grand Assembly. Second photo of Kendal Clark and Lillian McMinn, H. Malvern Marks Chapter Sweetheart at Conclave. photos by Shanna Winslett.

I am involved in DeMolay International as a former Sweetheart for H. Malvern Marks Chapter and was State Sweetheart 2018-2019 for Texas DeMolay. I am still an active supporter of my DeMolay brothers.

2018-2019 Texas DeMolay State Officers and her best friend and boyfriend Michael Cote. Photo by Shanna Winslett.

I am currently a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Webb Chapter #1140. I love my brothers and sisters dearly, and I enjoy all their work in bettering the organization and community.

Kendal before her Eastern Star initiation outside Webb Masonic Lodge.

I have always been a very busy and goal-oriented person. My goal right now is to graduate with the highest honors I can. I love Texas Wesleyan and it has been my dream school since I was a Junior in high school.

Staying well balanced is based on what works best for someone. For me, I am a Christian extroverted woman who loves to get involved. So, I know I need breaks from work to either attend a Rainbow meeting and spend time with my sisters or have a Bible study with my friends at Texas Wesleyan. If I am feeling overworked, I know I need a meal or maybe go to bed early.

These are basic ideas but finding what works for you is important.

I am just like everyone else, sometimes I have a meltdown and get overwhelmed, but surrounding yourself with good people in a good community that can better you is key.

I love Texas Wesleyan University and I am thankful to be a part of the Ramily.