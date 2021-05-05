Home Community Texas Wesleyan Library Still Not Open After Damage From Winter Storm
Community

Texas Wesleyan Library Still Not Open After Damage From Winter Storm

by Ashli Young
written by Ashli Young
  • Damage done to the Eunice & James West Library during the winter storm in Texas in 2021. Photo courtesy of Angela Castillo.

The Eunice and James L. Howard West Library will more than likely open again in the Fall 2021 semester. The library had a pipe burst in the attic during the severe winter storm in February.

The main issue with procuring materials for the repairs is that there are currently limited quantities available and so the competition to get these materials is fierce.

Factories that produce the materials needed to repair the library were closed at some point during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, slowing down production.

“I’m excited for the library opening back up because I use the third floor to study and get ready for classes,” said student Jordan Higgins.

“Yes, I am happy the library [will be] back open. It’s very easy to use Google almost daily to search for things, but it can also be distracting with ads competing for your attention. I’m an avid reader so I prefer an actual book or paper periodical. Technology is great, but it can’t compete with the personalized experience the library staff provides,” wrote student Rhonda Majors.

If you need to access the library, you can find them in the Martin Center Student Lounge. Students can check out reserve materials, request and return books. There are also white boards available for study groups that need to use them.

“I’m excited about the library being open. I miss being in the library,” said student Callie Naser.

Students can call the library at 817-531-4800, email them at circulation@txwes.edu or ask the librarians reference questions via webchat at https://txwes.libanswers.com.

