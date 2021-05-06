Special Edition: Women in Leadership Positions

FemaleRambler TVSpecial Edition: Women in Leadership Positions by Rambler TV May 6, 2021 written by Rambler TV May 6, 2021 Vice President for University Advancement, Jerri Schooley, discusses being a woman in a leadership role.Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Related jerri schooleyRambler TVveida dimaWomen in Leadership 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Rambler TV previous post The virtual alumni advice panel for graduates on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. will comprise Texas Wesleyan alumni to discuss “what’s next” for Texas Wesleyan alumni. next post Uncle Vanya: Audience Reactions You may also likeNewscast with Veida Dima May 6, 2021Uncle Vanya: Audience Reactions May 6, 2021 Staying well-balanced as a busy college student May 5, 2021Women in Leadership Positions Edition with Jerri Schooley April 1, 2021 Sports Access with Nyia Anderson April 1, 2021Evie Whorley stars on the Texas Wesleyan Basketball February 27, 2021Newscast with Veida Dima February 27, 2021 Winter weather leaves damages and virtual classes February 23, 2021Celebrating Valentine’s Day during a Pandemic February 12, 2021Texas Wesleyan Commencement Ceremony January 29, 2021Tells us what you think Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.