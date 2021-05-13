“Smaller. Smarter.” matters as Hector Wong is set to graduate

Former Richland College men’s soccer national champion, Hector Wong is set to walk the stage at the end of this semester as a first-generation exercise science graduate after completing two years at Texas Wesleyan University.

After gaining an associate of arts at Richland College, Wong decided to transfer to Texas Wesleyan in the fall of 2019.

Wong said that Wesleyan has helped him be more independent and not rely so heavily on others to accomplish tasks.

“At Richland, I was doing my own thing but when I got to Texas Wesleyan, I was still doing things by myself, but I was becoming independent, and I was learning to not rely on coaches and friends for work,” said Wong.

Wong added that this came down to the fact that he was at a junior college where academics are not always of the highest importance.

Some of the highlights for Wong during his time as a Ram include being part of the soccer team and being able to represent the school as an athlete. In addition, Wong is extremely appreciative of the friendships that have been formed during his time at Wesleyan.

“Being part of the soccer team was really cool, and I’ll definitely take that as a highlight, being an athlete for the school. Meeting people and having friends because I never thought that I would meet someone from Puerto Rico,” said Wong.

Wong took time to explain the relationship with one of his closest professors Dr. Guerin, who was instrumental in Wong’s growth as a future health care professional.

“Dr. Gena Guerin was one of the professors for the exercise science department. I took her advice because I would speak to her after class, and I would speak to her about things that I wanted to do,” Said Wong.

“I got persuaded by Dr. Guerin because she used to tell me that she loved this field because she used to change other people’s lives,” said Wong.

Wong has issued a small and simple piece of advice to all students of Texas Wesleyan explaining that you should be aware that it is a small school, but you should gain as much as you can.

“Be aware that’s it’s a small school, but it’s a lot to learn from an education standpoint and that’s why I prefer small schools to bigger schools because you get to interact more with the professors and your classmates.

Within the next upcoming months, Wong has plans of obtaining his personal training certificate along with becoming a certified nutritionist.

“I want to work in the nutrition field first so I can get some hands-on experience to learn how to build a nutrition plan and work with clients. From there the plan is to create my own personal training business.”