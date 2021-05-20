Mass Communications major and English minor, Kaylia Brown, is ready for a new path as she graduates from Texas Wesleyan University this spring.

Brown was neighboring Fort Worth and is from Arlington. The Arlington native attended Mansfield Timberview High School and graduated in the year 2017. Her college search led her to move across the metroplex and attend Texas Wesleyan University. She said she loved when she toured the campus and how it felt like a small community.

“I chose Texas Wesleyan because I loved how small it was. When I toured the campus, it seemed like my tour guide knew just about everyone we ran into and I knew I wanted to be part of a community like that,” said Brown.

The future alum says her overall experience at Texas Wesleyan was a rollercoaster of emotions. Overall, she is very appreciative of her four years at the University. Brown believed that the small nature of the university broke her out of her shell to make new friends and meet new people.

“My overall experience at Wesleyan has had its ups and downs, but I am very appreciative of my four years here. I’ve met so many people that’ll be a part of my life forever now and have grown in ways I never thought I could because the small nature of the campus pushed me to break out of my comfort zone,” said Brown.

Unfortunately for her, COVID-19 seemed to bring her time at Texas Wesleyan cut short. Kaylia Brown was always a part of in-person events. She was a Ram Camp leader and an orientation leader for the three summers that she could participate in.

Pictured is Kaylia Brown sitting and enjoying a beautiful day outside.

“Covid absolutely affected my time here and I miss in-person events and open spaces so much, but thankfully I got to experience college life pre-corona and that makes up the majority of my collegiate career,” said Brown.

Kaylia’s friends and the people around her motivated and were encouraging throughout her time at Wesleyan. She claims that she would not be the person she is today without them.

“Honestly, the people around me are what inspired me the most during my time here. There’s no way I would have become the person I am now or take on so many leadership roles without the support and encouragement of my friends,” said Brown.

The soon-to-be graduate is eager and looking forward to the challenges ahead for her post-college life. She is open to any job opportunity that is available in her degree field.

“I’m both excited and completely nervous to be graduating! I’m currently on both the job and apartment hunt, but hopefully, within or two I’ll be out in the field using my major,” said Brown, “I’m looking for any place that’ll hire me. Everyone has marketing or a communications department, so I just aim to be able to use my major in the long run.”

After all the hiatus that the world is going through, Kaylia managed to stick college out and dominate in the classroom and for Texas Wesleyan campus life. Be sure to come to see her and the rest of the seniors graduate on May 15, 2021. Her ceremony will be at noon.