Davis feels bittersweet after quick two years at Texas Wesleyan

Christine Davis is graduating from the School of Business Administration with a degree in marketing after transferring from Tarrant County College.

Christine said she chose Texas Wesleyan because she felt like she belonged when she visited campus.

“I never felt like a piece of any university I visited or toured until I came to Wesleyan, and within five minutes, I knew that was exactly where I was supposed to be,” Christine said.

Christine said she feels proud about graduating but wishes she had more time at Wesleyan.

“Ever since I found marketing, I feel 100% secure that I love it,” Christine said. “So, that makes me really excited and proud, but I’m also really sad. As a transfer student, two years just isn’t enough time to do Wesleyan.”

“I’m also a little sad that a lot of it was virtual, like over half my time at Wesleyan was virtual, so that bums me out but still, I’ll take virtual over nothing at Wesleyan at all.”

Christine said her proudest moment was being awarded the “Heart of Wesleyan” award last year at the Rammy’s after her first year at the university.

“That award meant a ton; it still does. I am so proud to have had that opportunity,” Christine said. “Truly, I love Wesleyan. I could talk about it all day, it’s just one of the best places on earth, and I can’t imagine having gotten my undergrad anywhere else.”

According to Christine, her campus involvement over the past two years has included being the President and member of American Association of University Women (AAUW), serving as the Communications Director for ENACTUS, helping with the entrepreneauHER project with Black Coffee, serving as Student Government Association (SGA) Head Rep for one semester, serving as SGA Vice President this year, being a Member of Beta Gamma Sigma, a member of Tau Sigma, a member of Mortar Board and running their social media account, a member of the Grow Getters Club, part of Alpha Xi Delta, working as the Student Coordinator for the front desk in the Martin University center, volunteering in the food pantry, and being a Texas Civic Ambassador outside of all her on-campus extracurriculars.

Reflecting on her junior and senior year, Christine said one of her favorite memories was being elected as AAUW President her first year at Wesleyan and meeting the other organization officers.

“I knew nobody in the meeting; they all knew each other; a bunch of them were theatre majors,” Christine said. “I was just really vulnerable and shared a little bit about my story and why I thought I’d be a good president, and somehow, they elected me. Without AAUW, I don’t think I would have opened up to as many people.”

Christine said that she will be attending the University of Texas at Arlington in the fall to pursue a Master of Science and Marketing Research.

Christine said she hopes to get her Ph.D. once she completes her masters and hopes to teach marketing someday.

“The ultimate dream for me would honestly be to become a professor at Wesleyan- I just think that would be the best,” Christine said.

“I fully believe in ‘Smaller. Smarter.,’ and so I think it would be really cool to be a part of that.”

Christine said her advice to future graduates would be to not rush through the journey.

“College is a really, really unique time in your life,” Christine said. “I spent a lot of time doing a lot of things, and I just kept thinking about the future, and I can’t wait to graduate, and sometimes I think I kind of missed out on being in the moment.”

Christine said her time at Wesleyan ultimately has been so wonderful because she chose to be vulnerable and get involved on campus, something she encourages other students to do as well.