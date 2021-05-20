From Ram to hopeful FBI Agent

Rebecca (Becca) Finley Resendez will soon be graduating with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in psychology, the next steppingstone to her dream career of being an FBI agent.

“My long-term goal is to work for the FBI or another government agency as a field agent,” Becca said.

Becca said she is exploring all her options right now for once she graduates, including grad schools and jobs.

“I’m looking at grad schools seeing if there is a program that is obviously still accepting,” Becca said. “I’m also in an internship right now (at Lake Worth Police Department), so I’m hoping they’ll offer me a job as well.”

Becca said one of her proudest moments from her time as an undergrad was being part of the criminal justice honor society, Alpha Psi Sigma.

“I love the classes that I’ve taken,” Becca said. “Just the fact that I’m in that honor society as well as Mortar Board, the senior level honor society.”

“In high school, I wasn’t a failing student, but I wasn’t the top ten percent,” Becca said. “So, getting into those honor societies, is like I’ve done better than I did in high school.”

When thinking back to some of her fondest memories at Wesleyan, Becca said she loved helping with Stellaween, the haunted house held in Stella Russell Hall for Halloween each year .

Becca credits much of her success and campus involvement to the people she’s met at Wesleyan.

“Both of my jobs on campus came from friends telling me I should apply,” Becca said.

Apart from finding out about on-campus opportunities, Becca said her friends also helped her establish relationships with professors.

“Dr. Adkinson helped me get this internship. He wrote a letter of recommendation for me and let them know I was applying.”

While Becca is considering all her options that will help her best reach her dream job, she is very much excited about graduating as her next chapter begins.