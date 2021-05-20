Garza accidentally and fortunately finds passing in theatre

Lauren Garza, a graduating senior, will be receiving a degree in theatre – specifically in Technical Theatre and Theatre Design and Technology. Despite her passion and dedication for theatre now, she wasn’t always interested in the art form.

“It all started because I needed a fine arts credit,” Garza said. “I was actually the athlete who didn’t want to be there.”

This was an unexpected change for the young student.

Garza went to Mansfield Timberview High School, where she first became involved in theatre during her sophomore year. Although this activity wasn’t much of a high priority at first, she became involved and committed to theatre shortly after seeing her school’s production of “In the Heights.”

“I saw people who looked like me on stage and realized what power the theatre held,” Garza said. “From that night on, I knew that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

Garza, who is also a softball player, came to Texas Wesleyan to play for the universitAy’s softball team and received a scholarship from the theatre department. During her time at Texas Wesleyan, Garza has made the Dean’s List, been accepted to multiple honor societies, and received the Golden Shears, a high honor highlighting impressive students.

“I would describe my time here as metamorphic and a blessing,” Garza said. “I have been challenged in many ways in and out of the classroom and have grown so much.”

When she isn’t rehearsing for an [JE2] upcoming theatre production, attending class, or working in the scene shop, Garza enjoys photography and other artistic activities.

“Theatre keeps me very busy, but when I do have free time, I love taking photos, listening to music, reading, and painting,” Garza said.

After graduating, Garza plans on teaching while continuing to work as an actress and designer in the DFW area.

“I would like to teach at all levels and get my Equity card,” Garza said. “I want to be a known name in the area for teaching and [for] my work on and off stage.”

From taking a theatre class just to fulfill a high school’s fine arts credit requirement to living a life dominated by theatre, things have changed a lot for Garza since her sophomore year of high school. Interests evolve throughout people’s lives, and it’s always exciting when someone finds something they will be passionate about for the rest of their life.

“I thought in high school I could get by with building and painting sets in the back until the semester was over,” Garza said. “[Then] I started to fall in love.”