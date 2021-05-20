Laws moves to the next stage

Photo courtesy of Joseph Laws

Joseph Laws was once a student who attended Tarrant County College with an Associates. He had considered transferring into Texas Wesleyan but was not sure if it was possible for him. It was not until he met Charles Willett, who was a Theater Wesleyan Alumni member, that had convinced Joseph to join Texas Wesleyan.

The 30-year-old Joseph is a Theater Major that has attended Texas Wesleyan for two years. He has been a part of the theater life since the age of six and continued throughout his high school and early college years.

After transferring into Texas Wesleyan, Joseph wanted to expand his knowledge into technical side of theater. Joseph walked in having little tech experience. Upon seeing how student-driven Texas Wesleyan theater was, Joseph will walk out holding experience of design roles for 12 shows in the last two years. “It’s mostly the student driven opportunities I’ve had while I was at Wesleyan. It’s probably one of my favorite things about it,” said Joseph.

After having a better approach about the tech and design side of theater, Joseph plans on pursuing a career in education and teach theater after graduation. With the help of Theater Professor, Connie Whitt-Lambert, Joseph learned around her classes in receiving the knowledge and tools in order to enforce his career and to be set in getting hands on experience in teaching.

Apart from being a full-time student, Joseph is a husband and a father. Whenever he has free time, he likes to go and spend time with his daughter and his wife. Not only is Joseph a family man, but he also works as a musician for the band The Weathered Eyes. Starting in 2018, Joseph and old high school friend have endured the band by booking gigs and producing content for their listeners. According to Joseph, the band is currently in the making of a new album and single.

Joseph’s love for the stage was long formed and thrives in the production process of theater. Although the coronavirus has affected the way that the production process is traditionally done, the theater department was able to provide more opportunities in which Joseph and his fellow peers were able to perform more on stage while following guidelines. Although, this was a different approach, Joseph has accommodated to the new ways and was glad that him and his fellow students could perform. “I’ve been very grateful, not only the production opportunities, but to continue theater in person,” said Joseph.

With only two years at Texas Wesleyan, Joseph Laws has enjoyed at how student-driven the university is and has learned so much in theater and has gained knowledge in order to pursue his career.

The advice Joseph leaves to future seniors is the faculty and staff here at Texas Wesleyan are here to help their students and to recognize the work that is put in to help their students to be on the right path and guide them.

“The enemy of art is the absence of limitations.” – Orson Welles