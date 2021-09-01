IT Department helps with connectivity issues on personal devices

IT staff poses for group picture in the IT office located in the basement of the Library (EJW B-32)

As students return to campus after over a year of hybrid or at-home learning, the IT Department is available to assist with internet connectivity issues or any other online account help.

Physically located in the basement of the Eunice & James L. West Library, the IT Department aids walk-in students or faculty/staff members, online calls at (817) 531-4428 or remote share devices through Microsoft TEAMS. They also have knowledge-based articles and an online ticketing system to report issues at www.txwes.edu/it.

One of the IT Department’s hot topics is students or faculty/staff members with Chromebooks and their difficulty connecting to the Wifi. To access the campus internet, users with Chromebook follow the same instruction as an android device.

“What a lot of it comes down to is user and devices,” said IT Technician Miles Cruz. “A lot of times it will be a combination of user and account issues. If a user tries to log in five times, it will lock their account, and so they can’t get into WiFi.”

Older buildings tend to have the most issues with internet availability. However, newer buildings, like the Martin Center, the Library and all the dorms have the best connectivity. When users have issues accessing the internet, follow the checklist provided by the IT Department.

Tri-Beta members Laura Matt, senior, and Maya Azam, junior, successfully use the campus internet in the Schollmaier Science and Technology Center, McFadden Science Center and Martin University Center.

“Once you can cross off all of those boxes, you are pretty much good to go. At that point, you can come over here for triage and we can figure out if it is a user issue or a device issue,” said Cruz.

This reporter waited on hold for over 30 minutes to speak with the IT Department over the phone and ended up going to their offices prompt and personal assistance.