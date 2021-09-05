Football team wins season opener

Freshman punter Francisco Castillo kicks a field goal in the first quarter.

At the season-opening football game on Saturday, Texas Wesleyan University Rams (1-0, 1-0 SAC) beat the Arizona Christian University Firestorm (1-1, 0-1 SAC), ranked 15th nationally, with the ending score 35-28, at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

The Rams ended the first quarter ahead 13-7 with touchdowns by freshman running back Nick David-West, with a 65-yard rush touchdown, and sophomore quarterback Dalton Dale passing to junior wide receiver PJ Williams and a successful field goal by freshman punter Francisco Castillo.

The second quarter did not have any change to the score but by the end of the third quarter, The Firestorm was ahead by 15 points with a score of 13-28.

During the fourth quarter, the Rams ran three touchdowns – two completed by junior tight end Charlie Simmons and one by freshman running back Clinton Epperson – with a two-point conversion by Dale and Williams and successfully completed two kick attempts at the field goal by Castillo, ending the game with only 1:29 left on the clock with a score of 35-28.

RAs and Wesleyan Staff Khristian Broyster, Olyen Hare, Victoria Nord, Chelsea Sepolio , Elyssa Williams, Abigail Rueda and Jill Gerloff supporting the Wesleyan Football team.

Farrington Field Stadium was filled with families of the athletes, students, faculty/staff and alumni. Traditionally, Wesleyan patrons arrive early to show support for the team with the Ram Walk.

“Before the game we line the sides of the entrance so that when the players come out to the field, they pass us and we hype them up before the game,” said Doremi Hejny, senior Alpha Xi Delta member and RA at Elizabeth Hall.

Also attending the season-opening game were family members and supporters of Cheerleader Miracle Clay. Her parents Willie and Pam Clay have supported her 17-year cheerleading career. “We are very proud, she did it, and now it’s her junior year,” said her mother Pam and she and Willie sported personalized ‘Clay Ramily’ Texas Wesleyan shirts.

Willie and Pam Clay cheer on the Rams and support their daughter, cheerleader Miracle Clay.

Other athletes also came out to support the team as junior track and cross-country player Charles Dorsett drove the mini-cart for Wesleyan fans back and forth from the parking lot to the home side of the stadium. Dorsett said he enjoys driving the carts and is happy to be there during every home game.

Track and cross-country player, Charles Dorsett, helps fans get from the Farrington Field entrance to the home side seating.

The Texas Wesleyan Football team returns to the field on Saturday, September 11th at Oklahoma Panhandle State University at 2:00pm. For more information on the season-opening game, check out Ramsports.