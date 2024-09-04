Arcade Machine newest addition to student gaming room

Kehinde Hopkins Kortlon Duhe and Colin Johnson select their characters in Street Fighter.

A free-to-play arcade machine has been installed in the Gaming Room, Martin Center room 129.

The machine is a product of Dream Arcades and features over 300 games from companies such as Nintendo, Sega, Atari and PlayStation among others. Dr. Dennis Hall, vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students, coordinated the purchase and installation of the machine throughout the summer.

“At the end of last year, I was thinking about what [we can] do to make [the Gaming Room] a fun space,” Hall said.

Though the machine was delivered in July, it has seen an increase in use following the start of the Fall 2024 semester. First-year computer science major Kortlon Duhe was among the machines’ first users.

“[The arcade machine] gives us something to do in between classes instead of going back to our dorms,” Duhe said. “Being a freshman, sometimes you don’t know people and it’s hard to get out there and meet people, this makes it easier.”

Depending on student feedback, another arcade machine could be installed in the game room.

“My thought is, if [the arcade machine] is a hit this year, we’d maybe get a second one of those for that space,” Hall said.

While student response has been positive, concerns have been brought up about the mechanics and gameplay of the machine.

“The joysticks are pretty stiff and hard to use,” said sophomore business major Ulises Lopez.

The Office of Marketing and Communications is currently designing a custom TXWES wrap featuring Willie the Ram to apply to the arcade machine in the coming weeks.