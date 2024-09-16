‘Tangles, Knots, Binds’ exhibition closes at Bernice Coulter Templeton 

Bernice Coulter Templeton Art Studio’s latest exhibition closed with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The mixed media exhibition “Tangles, Knots and Binds” by American-Pakistani artist Humna Ambreen Raza expressed a personal story of the artist’s experiences with anxiety, trauma and depression. The self-portraits were created to portray the inner pain and turmoil that people experience and often don’t speak about.

“We all have these feelings of stress and anxiety that we deal with, and sometimes, you know, we force that down and we don’t talk about it,” Raza said. “Sometimes it becomes taboo to talk about these things, but this work is meant to show you I understand what you feel.”

According to Raza, her relationship with her culture, hair and identity was inspiration for the artwork. Her hope was that others could see their own emotions and experiences reflected in the art and realize that they were not alone.

Longtime friend and supporter of Raza, Luna Arrendondo, said her experiences with culture and identity as a Mexican woman who identifies with her Chicano roots allowed her to resonate with the art.

“When I look at it, I can kind of feel the anxiety, the passion, but also a delicateness of it,” Arrendondo said. “I can feel the shift in having to be like an American citizen, but also have your cultural background be part of your life.”

Dealing with the anxiety of navigating the duality between one’s culture and identity and understanding that your feelings do not alienate you is a message that resonated with Rolando Palacio, instructor of art & director of the Bernice Coulter Templeton Art Studio.

“I know that it’s pretty complicated and there’s no black-and-white answer,” Palacio said. “So, I think just bringing up the discussion of it would be really beneficial in regard to just having discussions through art.”

With the closing of this show, submissions are open for the gallery’s student art exhibition. Small scholarship prizes will be awarded to the top three winners. To submit an entry or find out more information, email Palacio at [email protected].