TxWes Pickleball club invites students to celebrate World Pickleball Day 

Junior physical education major and Pickleball president Zed Fulmer holds a paddle and pickle prizes. Jaelin Ornelas

President Zed Fulmer explains the game to Freshman computer science major Kayla Nguyen. Jaelin Ornelas

Kayla Nguyen hits the ball on her second attempt at the game. Jaelin Ornelas Navigate Left Navigate Right





On Oct. 9 the Texas Wesleyan pickleball club sought out potential members by inviting students to play a Pickleball game in celebration of World Pickleball Day in the Kay Granger Mall.

Students used the paddle to hit the ball into two containers about 15 yards away from where they were standing. They received two attempts. If they successfully hit the ball into the container, they were awarded a pickle. President of the Club, junior physical education major Zed Fulmer, organized the event.

“We are out here to promote pickleball and encourage others to come out and play with us,” Fulmer said. “Being a physical education major, I am always trying to find a way to keep people moving and pickleball is the perfect solution”

Jayden Williams, a junior sports communication major, got to participate in some of the fun.

“In the future I could see myself attending a meeting,” said Williams. “Hitting the ball was way harder than I thought it would be.”

Kayla Nguyen, a freshman computer science major, was having so much fun that she continued to practice her pickleball skills even after her two attempts.

“This was an amazing interaction with a great host,” said Nguyen. “It was very creative giving out pickle prizes to winners.”

The pickleball club is hosting a tournament open to all students at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the TxWes tennis courts located next to West Village. To register, use this google form.