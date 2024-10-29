The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
October 28, 2024
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
A line snakes from the coffee bar kiosk to the elevators and curves to the nearest walkway inside of the Martin University Center.
Martin Center The Coffee Shoppe receives new espresso machine
October 23, 2024
The Divine Nine organizations each bring a legacy of leadership, service, and academic excellence, offering students a chance to build a strong foundation of community both on and off-campus.
Texas Wesleyan brings The Divine Nine Experience to campus
October 23, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
February 15, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
The Rams win against nationally ranked teams in the home opener, the Texas Two-Step volleyball tournament.
Texas Wesleyan welcomes women’s volleyball SAC conference championship this November
October 28, 2024
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
Stadium Updates: Construction of the Moritz Fieldhouse underway, athletic department welcomes progress
October 25, 2024
On Senior night, Mikayla Trevino, no. 22 and a senior, scores the Rams only goal in the second half.
Rams battle Evangels on senior night in gritty matchup
October 22, 2024
Running back Ernest Caesar takes off his helmet and heads for the sidelines after another Rams touchdown.
Rams stomp archrival lions to improve to 6 – 0 [76 –19]
October 22, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
October 22, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
‘Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
October 18, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
October 5, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
IGNITE members attend the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept 5-7 in Austin, Texas. Photos courtesy of Aubrey Hansen
IGNITE sparks the fire for women in politics on campus
October 24, 2024
Risa Brown with the card of her new book Polytechnic Days: Texas Wesleyan’s Third Decade, 1910-1920. Photo courtesy Risa Brown
New Book Chronicles Texas Wesleyan University’s Early Years
October 18, 2024
Members of the Provost Office, Tammy Titlow (left), Ashley Babb, and Cynthia Cedillo, assist fall 2024 graduates by directing them to office representatives who are there to help them.
Grad Kick Off furnishes seniors for upcoming fall graduation 
October 12, 2024
Dennis Miles, reference & instruction librarian, presents the first presentation among the Library Instruction Workshop, APA Style Overview.
Texas Wesleyan APA Style workshop provides hands-on citation training
October 12, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Students gather around on-campus dining options in Gina's Cafe located on the first floor of the Martin University Center (MUC).
Students locate resources on campus
September 9, 2024
President's Picnic kicks off school year
President’s Picnic kicks off school year
August 26, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
Texas Wesleyan celebrates the 20th annual parade for Dia de Los Muertos
November 13, 2023
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance

Adain Lucio, Content ProducerOctober 29, 2024
Adain Lucio
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Texas Wesleyan’s Department of Music hosted the faculty recital “The Unknown Within the Known”. Chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo was the performing pianist for the recital. 

After the opening remarks, given by Dr. Bradly Naylor, Araujo explained how her recital would work. Throughout the recital, slides with information about the composers would be shown. In some instances, the suite (or set of musical movements) would have images specific to what was being played. This helped the audience understand the emotion and story of the music. She also stated the reasoning for the theme of the night. 

“[When we listen to] the composers that we sometimes know, even the ones I will present tonight, we only hear one side of their music,” Araujo said. “As time goes on, their music can change due to their experiences, and sometimes we don’t recognize it as being from the same composer.” 

After her remarks, Araujo explained the meaning of the first instrumental “Prece”.  

Dr. Ilka Araujo plays movement No. 8 of Children’s Carnival, “A folia de um Bloco Infatil” while a video of characters plays in the background. (Adain Lucio)

“The first piece means peace or prayer,” Araujo said. “I would like to offer this peace to the world, to those who are going through troubling times everywhere.” The performance of this piece resonated in the mind as an old peaceful memory; faded yet distinct. Combined with her tribute, the music was emotionally expressive. Following her performance was a moment of silence with respect to her dedication. 

 The second piece played, “Noturno”, was more upbeat. There was a variety of emotions portrayed, ranging from a sort of struggle to a more relaxed and peaceful array of notes. There was another short moment of silence before Araujo announced her next set of movements. 

“Two pieces for the left hand” was next. These two pieces were “Prelude” and “Nocturne”. These two pieces blended into one another, with there being an almost unnoticed interlude between the two. They were energetic and vibrant, yet sweet and cool. 

“Fortaleza” was written and dedicated to Araujo by Liduino Pitombeira. Having five short movements, Fortaleza hosted a conglomeration of energy and color. While some of the movements were calm and peaceful, some were hyper. The images given throughout the performance helped give the movements individuality. 

Dr. Araujo explains the different characters presented in the videos from “Carnaval das Criancas”. (Adain Lucio)

“Carnaval das Criancas”, or “Children’s Carnival”, had an interesting twist to it. Instead of pictures like the other pieces had, this suite had a video that went with each individual movement. These videos each had the same carnival theme, but each had a different portrayal of that theme. Some of the videos and music were playful and colorful, while some were simple and straight forward.  

The last performance from the program was “Annees de Pelerinage I, S.160, No.6 – Vallee d’Obermann”. This piece gave a sort of mysterious vibe, and the meaning of it was explained in detail by the slideshow throughout the performance.  

After the recital, Dr.Araujo played “Memory” by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the audience to enjoy as a token of gratitude for attending. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Dr. Ilka Araujo practices for her Oct. 24 recital at Texas Wesleyan University, where she will perform The Unknown Within the Known.
Faculty Recital by Dr. Ilka Araujo Set for Oct. 24 at Texas Wesleyan University
Texas Wesleyan Wind Ensemble Director Dr. Thomas Willmann directed the Wind Ensemble and ILT Keller-Saginaw High School’s Orchestra to perform “Tripwire”, concluding the night.
'Autumn Vibes’ concert embraces the sounds of fall
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: 'From the Heart' performance fosters emotion 
Snapshot of actors Lauren Hunt & Myles Curry; Rocky Olguin & Trenton Cole; Ian Kooistra and Sarai Castillo for “Foreplay, the Art of The Fugue." [Photo courtesy of Connie Sanchez]
Review: ‘The Ives Archives’ entertains audience at Theatre Wesleyan
Snapshot of actors Caitlyn Yarbrough, Jordaeja Davis, Hayden Kirkbride, Aaron Simmons, Tristan Andrews, Emmanuel Hudson for “Degas, C’est Moi,” [Photo courtesy Connie Sanchez]
Theatre Wesleyan presents 'The Ives Archives' this weekend
Junior liberal studies major Karina Orona Karina Orona (center) performs the Popoxcomitl [cleansing] on Latinx Heritage committee member Bertie Gardner (right).
Danza Azteca celebrates Indigenous culture 
More in Opinions
Editorial: The college student vote is important
Editorial: The college student vote is important
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
Exit, Pursued by a Bear shows at the Thad Smotherman Theatre from Feb. 15 to 25. Photo courtesy: Theatre Wesleyan
Guest director brings ‘sweet revenge comedy’ to life
Breakneck Romeo and Juliet takes place inside the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building.
One-man rendition of Romeo and Juliet comes to Texas Wesleyan
Students can inquire about scholarship opportunities at the financial aid office.
Students struggle to pay for school due to lack of scholarships
Characters Mayme, Esther and Mrs. Van Buren connect over Esther’s tale of her romance. Photo courtesy Theatre Wesleyan
Theatre Wesleyan’s Intimate Apparel considered one of 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
About the Contributor
Adain Lucio
Adain Lucio
Adain Lucio is a freshman at Texas Wesleyan majoring in Business, as well as an alumnus of Texas Wesleyan’s Upward Bound program. Although he is a business major, he is eager to share the stories of Texas Wesleyan with its students. Adain is looking to connect with his campus and peers through his writing.