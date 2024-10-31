Fall 2024 ‘Fresher We Are’ highlights Wesleyan student life, first-year students 

On Oct. 29, the Wesleyan Theatre department emphasized student life and fun first facts with the latest rendition of “Fresher We Are” at the Claudia Stepp Amphitheatre.

In contrast to last year, “Fresher We Are” focused on students and student life rather than fun first facts in history. Connie Whitt-Lambert, professor of theatre arts, said there were no limitations which made her focus on things that mattered to the students at Wesleyan.

“This time we had no limitations, so I wanted it to be just about the students,” Whitt-Lambert said. “I tried to make it about things that they thought about, things that they thought were important, things that concerned them, things that made them happy.”

Throughout the show, various performances included a tap dance number performed by the first-year students and theatre majors on stage. Rocky Olguin, sophomore theater major, said that the idea originated from tap dance classes the theater majors take every Thursday.

“My favorite was probably the tap number,” Olguin said. “We have tap classes this semester every Thursday, so it was fun to really incorporate our new class along with the fresher to showcase that like, ‘hey we do this too.’”

Gidalti Chi Fernandez, senior marketing and religion major said she had no expectations and that the show was just different from the first.

“I just went to enjoy it,” Chi Fernandez said. “It wasn’t bad or better; it was just different.”

Whitt-Lambert emphasized that there was little time to prepare and rehearse for the Fresher and that the performance of the show displayed the students’ resilience to make the show possible.

“The fact that we were able to do this today is really a testament to the dedication of these students who we saw,” Whitt-Lambert said. “Their resilience, their energy, their dedication just makes me cry.”