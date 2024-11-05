Alexis Bernal covers the Cultural Threads Showcase hosted by the Student Diversity and Inclusion program that happened on Oct. 30, in the West Library. Students explored different cultures and celebrated diversity through art, stories, food and shared experiences. Community members share their unique cultural perspectives through fashion and presentations.
Student Diversity and Inclusion celebrates TxWes diversity, community at Cultural Threads Showcase
Alexis Bernal, Content Producer • November 4, 2024
