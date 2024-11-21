The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Vibrant rangoli designs light up the path at Texas Wesleyan’s Diwali Festival of Lights celebration.
Student diversity and inclusion program hosts Diwali Festival of Lights celebration honoring deities
November 8, 2024
Students look on as electoral college votes are tallied up for the presidential candidates.
Election watch party captivates students, faculty
November 7, 2024
Editorial: The upcoming presidential elections will have huge consequences for college students, here are three key issues 
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
Editorial: The college student vote is important
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
Texas Wesleyan Theatre Wesleyan to Present “Next to Normal,” Tackling Mental Health and Family Dynamics
November 5, 2024
Michael Nguyen shows passion for building a competitive esports program at Texas Wesleyan University
November 20, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
School of Health Professions aims to prepare students for post-graduation careers
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
From theatre to freshman success: A story of adaptation and dedication
October 25, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Rams Men’s Basketball opens their season with win [87-80] against Dallas Christian
October 29, 2024
Rams tie Oklahoma City University Stars 1-1
October 3, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
Open Listening Session at Texas Wesleyan
September 30, 2022
TxWes student Charles Trammell honored at memorial
September 1, 2022
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Special episode: RMG Rants
November 18, 2022
Spooky Podcast: Boyd House and West Library
October 30, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Ann Waggoner Hall
October 22, 2021
Spooky Podcast: Dan Waggoner Hall
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]

Thomas Parsons, Content ProducerNovember 21, 2024
Thomas Parsons
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.

The Wesleyan Lady Rams basketball team defeated the UNT Dallas Trailblazers at home in a Sooner Athletics Conference matchup. 

On Nov. 18, the Wesleyan Lady Rams competed against the Trailblazers in the Sid Richardson Gymnasium with an undefeated record at home. The team came out with energy, which was something Imani Mitchell, senior exercise science major and point guard, said the team didn’t have in their game against Southwestern Christian the weekend before.  

“We made it a goal today to set out our energy because our last game we didn’t have energy,” Mitchell said.

Point Guard Imani Mitchell high fives teammates as a timeout is called. (Thomas Parsons)

Sophia Hurtado, a junior physiology major and forward who scored 13 points, said making her shots count builds her confidence and that she’s trying to build around that. 

“I haven’t really been a scorer these past few years,” Hurtado said. “So, I’m trying to work around my confidence so scoring actually just feels really good.”  

Scott Hyland, Lady Rams head basketball coach said the team’s effort was great while highlighting key players like Hurtado and Kameryn Phillips.  

Kameryn Phillips had a double double in the first half,” Hyland said. “Hurtado, she’s a rock; just steady you know? Ten boards today, solid defense; she does everything we need her to. A lot of people had solid [performances], Imani Mitchell made some great passes in transition and got us some easy scores. So, it was a great team effort all around.” 

The Lady Rams’ next game is against the University of Arts and Sciences (Oklahoma) on Nov. 23 on the road.

Point Guard Aniyah Sanford shoots and scores for 7 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists. (Thomas Parsons)
