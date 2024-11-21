Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]

Thomas Parsons Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.

The Wesleyan Lady Rams basketball team defeated the UNT Dallas Trailblazers at home in a Sooner Athletics Conference matchup.

On Nov. 18, the Wesleyan Lady Rams competed against the Trailblazers in the Sid Richardson Gymnasium with an undefeated record at home. The team came out with energy, which was something Imani Mitchell, senior exercise science major and point guard, said the team didn’t have in their game against Southwestern Christian the weekend before.

“We made it a goal today to set out our energy because our last game we didn’t have energy,” Mitchell said.

Sophia Hurtado, a junior physiology major and forward who scored 13 points, said making her shots count builds her confidence and that she’s trying to build around that.

“I haven’t really been a scorer these past few years,” Hurtado said. “So, I’m trying to work around my confidence so scoring actually just feels really good.”

Scott Hyland, Lady Rams head basketball coach said the team’s effort was great while highlighting key players like Hurtado and Kameryn Phillips.

“Kameryn Phillips had a double double in the first half,” Hyland said. “Hurtado, she’s a rock; just steady you know? Ten boards today, solid defense; she does everything we need her to. A lot of people had solid [performances], Imani Mitchell made some great passes in transition and got us some easy scores. So, it was a great team effort all around.”

The Lady Rams’ next game is against the University of Arts and Sciences (Oklahoma) on Nov. 23 on the road.