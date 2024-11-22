GSA provides care packages for the needy

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, students were invited to tie blankets to be donated to those in need.

The “Tie Blankets for those in Need” event was held in Lou’s place at 7 p.m. Hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), participants were given materials to tie blankets. These blankets were then placed into bags with other items, which were donated to a charity called “One Safe Place,” a domestic abuse treatment center.