GSA provides care packages for the needy

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, students were invited to tie blankets to be donated to those in need.
The “Tie Blankets for those in Need” event was held in Lou’s place at 7 p.m. Hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), participants were given materials to tie blankets. These blankets were then placed into bags with other items, which were donated to a charity called “One Safe Place,” a domestic abuse treatment center.
Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
Coordinating the event was sophomore psychology major and President of the Gay-Straight Alliance Alyssa Ansley and sophomore psychology major and student intern for Student Diversity and Inclusion Christine Duke.
Food and refreshments were provided for participants at the event.
Junior psychology major Fabiola Gonzalez was among the first participants to arrive and start a blanket.
Items including lotions, soaps and dental kits were also included in the bags that were being donated.
Sophomore psychology major and student intern for Student Diversity and Inclusion Christine Duke works with Aline Uwingabire to tie a blanket to be donated.
GSA took the bags to a charity called “One Safe Place,” a domestic abuse treatment center.