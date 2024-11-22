The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Some of the participating students formed groups to work together on the blankets.
GSA provides care packages for the needy
November 22, 2024
November 22, 2024
November 21, 2024
Forward Peyton Foster is fouled and shoots two free throws.
Lady Rams crush UNT Dallas at home [80 – 55]
November 21, 2024
November 20, 2024
October 30, 2024
The faculty recital on Oct.25 presented pianist and chair of the Music Department Dr. Ilka Araujo.
Faculty recital expresses varieties of vibrance
October 29, 2024
The Texas Wesleyan Chamber Singers and I.M. Terrell’s “A Cappella Choir” sing the closing song “Sure on this Shining Night.”
Review: ‘From the Heart’ performance fosters emotion 
October 12, 2024
October 7, 2024
News Engagement Day occurs annually on the first Tuesday of October.
News Engagement Day highlights importance of staying informed
October 4, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 20, 2024
November 19, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Brad Sherrod, a 30-year coaching veteran, leads the Rams to their first-ever 9-0 season and playoff berth after defeating Langston on Nov. 9.
New Head Coach Brad Sherrod leads Texas Wesleyan Football to a historic season
November 12, 2024
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
November 8, 2024
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
November 6, 2024
From left, Ian Kooistra as Henry, the daughter’s friend; Lauren Hunt as Natalie Goodman, the daughter; and Peri E. Zachmeyer as the mother, rehearse their roles last week. (Photo courtesy Jacob Rivera-Sanchez)
November 5, 2024
Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, left, and Texas Wesleyan University Dean of Education Carlos Martinez attend a town hall introducing parents at Mitchell Boulevard Elementary to the Leadership Academy Network. Photo courtesy of Alexis Patterson of the S&G Group
Dr. Martinez’s 33-Year Commitment to Students and Education
November 22, 2024
November 20, 2024
November 19, 2024
November 19, 2024
Jay Reed
Jay Reed tackles the transition from street sports to being a college athlete
November 18, 2024
November 20, 2024
November 5, 2024
November 5, 2024
October 29, 2024
October 3, 2024
December 19, 2022
The Rams’ offensive line and the Stallions’ defensive line face off during a play in the third quarter.
Rams take home win during homecoming game
November 6, 2022
Number 14, Andrea Malek, is in her third year of playing for Texas Wesleyan.
Texas Wesleyan volleyball player Andrea Malek ranked top 3 in NAIA
October 14, 2022
September 30, 2022
September 1, 2022
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
November 18, 2022
October 30, 2021
October 22, 2021
October 9, 2021
#StopAsianHate: What They Don’t Tell You (3-part series)
April 30, 2021
GSA provides care packages for the needy

Adain Lucio, Content ProducerNovember 22, 2024

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, students were invited to tie blankets to be donated to those in need. 

The “Tie Blankets for those in Need” event was held in Lou’s place at 7 p.m. Hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), participants were given materials to tie blankets. These blankets were then placed into bags with other items, which were donated to a charity called “One Safe Place,” a domestic abuse treatment center.

    Adain Lucio
  • Coordinating the event was sophomore psychology major and President of the Gay-Straight Alliance Alyssa Ansley and sophomore psychology major and student intern for Student Diversity and Inclusion Christine Duke.

    Adain Lucio
  • Food and refreshments were provided for participants at the event.

    Adain Lucio
  • Junior psychology major Fabiola Gonzalez was among the first participants to arrive and start a blanket.

    Adain Lucio
  • Items including lotions, soaps and dental kits were also included in the bags that were being donated.

    Adain Lucio
  • Sophomore psychology major and student intern for Student Diversity and Inclusion Christine Duke works with Aline Uwingabire to tie a blanket to be donated.

    Adain Lucio
  • GSA took the bags to a charity called “One Safe Place,” a domestic abuse treatment center.

    Adain Lucio
Adain Lucio is a freshman at Texas Wesleyan majoring in Business, as well as an alumnus of Texas Wesleyan’s Upward Bound program. Although he is a business major, he is eager to share the stories of Texas Wesleyan with its students. Adain is looking to connect with his campus and peers through his writing.