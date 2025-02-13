Lady Rams hold on to defeat Steers at home [70 – 64]

Thomas Parsons Senior business major Taryn Wills takes a free throw.

On Feb. 1, the Wesleyan Lady Rams beat the University of Science and Art of Oklahoma Steers in a Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) matchup at home in the Sid Richardson Gymnasium.

The Lady Rams were coming off a two-game losing streak against the Nelson Lions and Wayland Baptist Pioneers. Lady Rams Head Basketball Coach Scott Hyland felt that the team was ready for this matchup against the Steers.

“We’ve been playing very well and very steady and that was our focus—just continue to do what we do,” Hyland said.

Guard Taryn Wills, a senior general business major, led the team in scoring and assists but said she’d like to work on dribbling into her shot in the future.

“I always hesitate for some reason, and then I pass out when I know I can go up and shoot it,” Wills said.

With the win, the Lady Rams moved past the Steers in the SAC conference standings. The contest stayed close in the fourth quarter with the Steers nearly stealing the win. But, with clutch free throws made by Lady Ram’s guard Aniyah Sanford, along with a great defensive effort by forward Sophia Hurtado, the Lady Rams were able to edge the Steers to a win. Wills said those type of games excite her the most.

“I’d rather be close in a game than up more,” Wills said. “[Those games] give more energy off the bench when you make a bucket.”

Kameryn Phillips, sophomore exercise science major and forward, came into the game with her sights on playing against Steers’ player no.10, Evangelia Davlakou.

“[I wanted to compete against] no. 10 because of last time we played them,” Phillips said. “She had the most points, and I think she had the most points again for this game.”

Phillips would finish with 13 points and 8 rebounds, two more than Davlakou.

The Rams next game is against the John Brown University Golden Eagles on Feb. 6 at home.