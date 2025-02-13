Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]

Thomas Parsons Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.

On Feb. 2, the Rams baseball program took on the Benedictine College Ravens (KS) as part of a four-game series at home at Sycamore Park.

The Rams dominated game in and game out against a Ravens team that saw their first taste of on-field play. Knowing that the Ravens were focused on game 1, the Rams planned to strike early to counter the Ravens pitching staff led by pitcher, Lance Bolles.

“We knew they were going to be focused so we knew we needed to strike early,” Head Coach Robert Garza said. “Going into today [game 4 against the Ravens] that was the mindset; ‘let’s strike early but also let’s continue to play hard and apply pressure.”

In game 4, Ty Sansom, junior general business major, watched as Rams’ Austin Hubbell hit a home run in the first inning to electrify an already ecstatic Rams team.

“…[Home runs are] energetic to the dugout, I mean everybody gets excited about that,” Samson said. “Seeing a ball get hit over the fence… it’s always a good moment in the dugout when guys do stuff like that.”

With a dominant sweep against the Ravens and a great start versus the Swedes the week prior, the Rams look to keep the streak alive against Midland University on Feb. 7

“We’re looking dominant, hopefully we can keep it going for next week,” Eric DeAnda, junior business management major and third baseman, said.