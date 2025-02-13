Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history

The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
February 6, 2025
Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.
Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]
February 6, 2025
Senior business major Taryn Wills takes a free throw.
Lady Rams hold on to defeat Steers at home [70 – 64]
February 6, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
February 7, 2025
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
February 6, 2025
Designated hitter, Brandon Rincones gets ready to swing at a pitch thrown by the Ravens pitching staff.
Rams sweep Ravens with dominant victory to cap four-game series [9 – 0]
February 6, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
November 19, 2024
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
February 7, 2025
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]
Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes
February 4, 2025
Dominic Chavez (left) and Braeden Baller (right) establish personal bond through wrestling, leadership, and camaraderie.
Chavez corrals love, empathy, no.1 NAIA ranking; first time in school history
February 3, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
Wesleyan pep rally celebrates student life, Halloween spirit
November 5, 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
Halloween Homecoming Special Episode 2024
November 5, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history

Rebecca Champlin, Content ProducerFebruary 11, 2025
Rebecca Champlin
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.

Tarrant County has a museum that honors the history of its Black community. 

Part of the Historic Southside of Fort Worth, The Lenora Rolla Heritage Museum bursts with rich culture and historical facts. It has provided a service to the community for 48 years. A visit to this local landmark is engaging from beginning to end.  

A young docent greets you at the door, but the true experience begins with Brenda Sanders-Wise, the museum’s executive director, who conducts the tours.   

The tour starts in the Heritage Room where visitors are greeted with a colorful display of paintings, photos and wooden masks that cover the walls.

Traditional African masks adorn a display in the Heritage Room. (Rebecca Champlin)

  

The tour then moves through four major rooms, each room paying homage to the people who helped build the Black community of Tarrant County.  

Sanders-Wise walks patrons through the museum as she recounts the history of the Black community in Tarrant County, as well as the stories of her familial roots.  

“I was born in the basement of Saint Joseph hospital, which is now John Peter Smith,” Sanders-Wise said.  

Black patients were forced to have many healthcare procedures done in that basement, separate from whites. There was only one Black surgeon for Black Tarrant County residents at that time, she explained.

She also told a story about selling pecans as a child.  

“We used to go pick pecans and sell them during Christmas time to have money for gifts,” she said. “We took them to the Ellis Pecan company. The KKK met at the top [of the building], and we never knew.”  

Much of the museum’s collection has been donated; they have over 200 boxes of culture in their archives.

A display showcases medical tools and instruments used in the past by Black medical professionals.
(Rebecca Champlin)

Each photo has a story. The displays are powerful and impactful. Every painting is deeply rooted to Tarrant County and its Black community. Sanders-Wise was raised in it and relates her life’s experiences throughout the tour.  

Another story Sanders-Wise shares is about a swimming pool in Forest Park, Fort Worth.   

“We could only go to the Forest Park swimming pool once a year on June 19. When we would leave, they would drain the water, clean it and then refill,” said Sanders-Wise.  

She said they use that as a teaching moment for kids touring the museum, explaining how wasteful it was.  

Museum patron Stefanie Jones said she was deeply impacted by the tour.  

“My tour of the museum was not only historical and emotional, but culturally needed,” Jones said.  

She added that she plans to bring her family to the museum in the future.  

“I feel like Black history is American history, and we should all want to know as much as we can so when atrocity like this ever tries to represent itself, we will know how to defeat and destroy that type of hate,” Jones said.

A painting in the Heritage Room depicts how African slaves were transported by boat during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
(Rebecca Champlin)

  

According to Sander-Wise, the organization hosts other events.   

“The 12th Annual Lenora Rolla Juried Art Show will take place from Feb. 1 to March 16, 2025,” she said.  

They have an informative newsletter  you can subscribe to online that talks about upcoming events the organization hosts.   

Membership at different tier levels are offered. They help support the organization and give museum goers added benefits. 

The museum is open Mon. – Fri. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere "Letters from the Library," a student-written play inspired by history
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Music Brain Cafe members meet in the Ann Waggoner Fine Arts Building to discuss their musical journeys, successes, and challenges. Photo courtesy of Dr. Bradley Naylor.
Unwinding with Rhythm: Inside the Music Brain Café
Senior Quinton Greschuk plays “Gavotte in A Major,” which he wrote.
Review: Quinton Greschuk performs senior recital
Senior guitar performance major Quintion Greschuk prepares for his recital on Thurs, Nov.7 at 7:30 p.m. [courtesy of Alexis Ahuyon]
Senior prepares for recital 
More in Community
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
Donovan Isom returns to Texas Wesleyan for heartwarming visit with the Rams football team.
Charging ahead of the herd: Former Texas Wesleyan Ram Donovan Isom powers his way to the pros
(From left) Shannon Gower, Jennifer Murphy, Wanda Talton and Monica Paul introduced themselves to the audience.
Student athletes, coaches celebrate “Women in Sports Day” with dinner and panel discussion
The Student Athlete Advisory Committee representatives convene for a monthly meeting. [Photo courtesy of Dr. Jill Gerloff]
Student Athlete Advisory Committee initiates community, camaraderie, change for student athletes
Residence halls possess free-to-use washer and dryer units for residents.
Students share their on campus laundry experiences
More in Features
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
Dominic Chavez (left) and Braeden Baller (right) establish personal bond through wrestling, leadership, and camaraderie.
Chavez corrals love, empathy, no.1 NAIA ranking; first time in school history
Bobby Cornett’s famous office has his favorite nostalgic memorabilia. Among them is the quilt seen behind him. This quilt, made by his wife, represents her interpretation of golf.
Golf coach Cornett reflects on life, career, battle with cancer
Lloyd prepares for future in therapy
Lloyd prepares for future in therapy
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Prioritizing mental health in student athletics
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
Dudzinski passionate about writing and literature from young age
About the Contributor
Rebecca Champlin
Rebecca Champlin, Content Producer
Rebecca has been a resident in DFW for her entire life. After 20 years as a hairstylist, she decided to put down her shears and head back to college. Rebecca attended Tarrant County College where she wrote for The Collegian, their award-winning newspaper; in addition, her shorty story, Ticking Clocks, was published in the Trinity River’s literary magazine, Roots and Reflections. She is entering her junior year here at TxWes as an English major with a minor in History. In her spare time, she loves to cuddle with her two cats Butters and WooWoo, spend time with her husband, family and friends, cook and grill, watch movies of all types, and listen to every musical genre you could think of. She is known for her playlists and truffle mac-and-cheese.