‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond

Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]

Written by senior theatre major Mercedes Kuhn, the production of “Letters from the Library” made its world premiere on Feb. 20.

Set in the 1930s, the story follows a devoted housewife and her stubborn husband. As they reach their five-year wedding anniversary, their lives take an unexpected turn. The audience journeys with the couple through an era defined by hardship, love and compassion.

The play’s set depicts the home of wife Harriet, played by Trinity Chenault, and her husband Warren, played by Trent Cole. Handmade quilts, oil lamps and a wooden dining table with chairs immerse the audience in the characters’ world, fully capturing the essence of the time period.

Everything begins to change when Warren becomes gravely ill due to his work in the coal mines, eventually leading to his firing. However, Warren signs them up to receive books from a library every two weeks, something Harriet had longed for ever since she had moved in with Warren, away from her family. The books offer Harriet a much-needed escape and bring her the chance to form a connection with Leslie Booker, played by Bianca Zamorano, the librarian who delivers the books to their home.

As the friendship between Leslie and Harriet grows, the two begin writing letters to one another, eagerly anticipating their next meeting. But as their bond deepens, Warren becomes increasingly irritable and ill, resenting his wife. It seems the only thing that brings her happiness now is her new companion.

The kindness Leslie shows Harriet is so overwhelming that it leaves the audience wondering why she would endure such extreme circumstances just to ensure her friend is okay. The play wouldn’t be what it is without Zamorano and Chenault who do an amazing job bringing the characters to life.

As the show progresses, Warren seems get lost somewhere between the two women. This gives the audience a chance to make their own predictions on what might happen next. The hurt, confusion, and sadness felt by all three characters during these moments are intense, resonating throughout the entire theatre.

In the end, heartbreak paves the way for new beginnings. The emotional conclusion of the production moved many in the audience to tears. The play highlights the courage it takes to pursue what you truly want in life, rather than settling for what you’ve always known.

Letters from the Library will run from Feb. 19-25 at Texas Wesleyan University. Students can receive a free ticket by using code SGA at checkout, thanks to the collaboration with Student Government Association.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit txwes.edu/theatre