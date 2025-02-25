The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
February 22, 2025
Dr. Monica H. Green address the audience of students and faculty in the Science Lecture Theatre at the McFadden Science Center.
Wesleyan welcomes acclaimed historian Dr. Monica H. Green for lecture
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
February 25, 2025
Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic
February 20, 2025
February 19, 2025
Haylie Delarosa, designated hitter, finished the doubleheader with 3 runs and 3 hits despite a frustrating game one.
Lady Rams steal game two against Blue Jays [2 – 1]
February 17, 2025
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]
‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship
February 19, 2025
As university president, Dr. Emily Messer has exercised a philosophy that places students at the front-and-center of all university policy.
University President Dr. Emily Messer reflects on tenure, eyes ambitious future
February 18, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
February 25, 2025
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
December 11, 2024
November 20, 2024
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
November 21, 2024
November 1, 2024
February 14, 2024
December 19, 2022
May 13, 2022
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
May 5, 2020
February 14, 2025
December 3, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 21, 2024
November 19, 2024
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerFebruary 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]

Written by senior theatre major Mercedes Kuhn, the production of “Letters from the Library” made its world premiere on Feb. 20.

Set in the 1930s, the story follows a devoted housewife and her stubborn husband. As they reach their five-year wedding anniversary, their lives take an unexpected turn. The audience journeys with the couple through an era defined by hardship, love and compassion.

The set depicts Harriet and Warren’s 1930’s rural Kentucky home. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
 

The play’s set depicts the home of wife Harriet, played by Trinity Chenault, and her husband Warren, played by Trent Cole. Handmade quilts, oil lamps and a wooden dining table with chairs immerse the audience in the characters’ world, fully capturing the essence of the time period. 

Everything begins to change when Warren becomes gravely ill due to his work in the coal mines, eventually leading to his firing. However, Warren signs them up to receive books from a library every two weeks, something Harriet had longed for ever since she had moved in with Warren, away from her family. The books offer Harriet a much-needed escape and bring her the chance to form a connection with Leslie Booker, played by Bianca Zamorano, the librarian who delivers the books to their home.  

As the friendship between Leslie and Harriet grows, the two begin writing letters to one another, eagerly anticipating their next meeting. But as their bond deepens, Warren becomes increasingly irritable and ill, resenting his wife. It seems the only thing that brings her happiness now is her new companion. 

The kindness Leslie shows Harriet is so overwhelming that it leaves the audience wondering why she would endure such extreme circumstances just to ensure her friend is okay. The play wouldn’t be what it is without Zamorano and Chenault who do an amazing job bringing the characters to life.  

As the show progresses, Warren seems get lost somewhere between the two women. This gives the audience a chance to make their own predictions on what might happen next. The hurt, confusion, and sadness felt by all three characters during these moments are intense, resonating throughout the entire theatre.  

In the end, heartbreak paves the way for new beginnings. The emotional conclusion of the production moved many in the audience to tears. The play highlights the courage it takes to pursue what you truly want in life, rather than settling for what you’ve always known.

“Harriet” and “Leslie” sitting down for a cup of tea. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
 

Letters from the Library will run from Feb. 19-25 at Texas Wesleyan University. Students can receive a free ticket by using code SGA at checkout, thanks to the collaboration with Student Government Association.  

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit txwes.edu/theatre 

 

