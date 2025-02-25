The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Senior students ready for grad kickoff event
February 22, 2025
Dr. Monica H. Green address the audience of students and faculty in the Science Lecture Theatre at the McFadden Science Center.
Wesleyan welcomes acclaimed historian Dr. Monica H. Green for lecture
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Senior business management and marketing major Emily Lewis and Senior biology major Emily White practice during the 2024 season. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan beach volleyball set to kick off the season at the Javelina Beach Classic
February 20, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Haylie Delarosa, designated hitter, finished the doubleheader with 3 runs and 3 hits despite a frustrating game one.
Lady Rams steal game two against Blue Jays [2 – 1]
February 17, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Elyssa Williams has been deeply involved in the Texas Wesleyan music department. Performing as a part of the Ram Band, choir, Mariachi Band and more. Photo courtesy of Elyssa Williams
Elyssa Williams will be missed as her time at Texas Wesleyan ends
December 4, 2024
Winter Karaoke event set to bring holiday cheer to Texas Wesleyan University
November 21, 2024
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Tamika Johnson beams with her signature smile, a reflection of her passion and positivity at Texas Wesleyan University. [Photo courtesy Tamika Johnson]
‘Life-changer’ Tamika Johnson leaves lasting impact on students through mentorship
February 19, 2025
As university president, Dr. Emily Messer has exercised a philosophy that places students at the front-and-center of all university policy.
University President Dr. Emily Messer reflects on tenure, eyes ambitious future
February 18, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Eugene Frier, director of esports at Texas Wesleyan University, sits at his desk in the TXWES Esports office. Since launching the program in 2018, Frier has helped shape it into a thriving, community-driven space for students beyond just competitive gaming.
Eugene Frier builds competition, community, legacy as TXWES Esports director
February 10, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Texas Wesleyan Sweeps Nelson to claim back-to-back SAC Titles
November 20, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum

Jaelin Ornelas, Content ProducerFebruary 25, 2025
Jaelin Ornelas
The women’s golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]

Entering the upcoming season, the women’s golf team has been diligently preparing both mentally and physically for its first tournament at the University of Houston-Victoria on Feb. 24-25. Their preparation strikes a balance between intensive practice and essential recovery time for the athletes.  

Head coach Kevin Millikan is set to kick off the spring season with momentum. Following a successful fall, the team finished strong, securing a 7th-place national ranking for the spring. Millikan remains focused on keeping his team motivated and prepared to compete at their best.  

“The biggest challenge this season is staying present and not thinking about the future,” Millikan said. “Our goal is to stick to the process and the results will take care of themselves.”  

Salome Arango, a senior general business major and member of the Women’s Rising Stars Leadership program, is approaching her final season with high hopes of finishing strong.  

Arango has played a huge role in the team’s past success, contributing to a winning conference championship team inspring2024.  

“We have a really strong team with dedicated girls on and off the course,” Arango said. “I think we have a great chance to qualify for nationals and perform well.”  

Junior political science major Natalie Miksovska is optimistic for this upcoming season. With the talent and hard work of the entire team Miksovska believes they can go a long way.  

“I think we have a strong team, and if we stay focused and perform well, we have a great shot at achieving big things this season,” Miksovska said. “We have talented players, and if we support each other and stay consistent, we can be competitive in every tournament we play.”  

For updates on the Lady Rams’ season, click here. 

