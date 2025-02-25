Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum

Jaelin Ornelas The women’s golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]

Entering the upcoming season, the women’s golf team has been diligently preparing both mentally and physically for its first tournament at the University of Houston-Victoria on Feb. 24-25. Their preparation strikes a balance between intensive practice and essential recovery time for the athletes.

Head coach Kevin Millikan is set to kick off the spring season with momentum. Following a successful fall, the team finished strong, securing a 7th-place national ranking for the spring. Millikan remains focused on keeping his team motivated and prepared to compete at their best.

“The biggest challenge this season is staying present and not thinking about the future,” Millikan said. “Our goal is to stick to the process and the results will take care of themselves.”

Salome Arango, a senior general business major and member of the Women’s Rising Stars Leadership program, is approaching her final season with high hopes of finishing strong.

Arango has played a huge role in the team’s past success, contributing to a winning conference championship team inspring2024. .

“We have a really strong team with dedicated girls on and off the course,” Arango said. “I think we have a great chance to qualify for nationals and perform well.”

Junior political science major Natalie Miksovska is optimistic for this upcoming season. With the talent and hard work of the entire team Miksovska believes they can go a long way.

“I think we have a strong team, and if we stay focused and perform well, we have a great shot at achieving big things this season,” Miksovska said. “We have talented players, and if we support each other and stay consistent, we can be competitive in every tournament we play.”

