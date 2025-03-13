The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorMarch 10, 2025
Thomas Parsons
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.

The Texas Wesleyan women’s tennis program is hosting walk on tryouts throughout the Spring season for full time students.

The tryouts are set during their practices from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Arlington Tennis Center, 500 W Mayfield Road. Injuries played a big role in the decision to seek new players. The minimum number of players to compete is six, but the Rams have seven with some facing lingering injuries starting the season.  

“You have to have six to play,” Head Tennis Coach Nicole Davis said. “If somebody gets injured, it’s kind of a big deal not being able to have all the players.”  

Coach Davis and her players have their own expectations for walk-on students. For Coach Davis, she expects the potential student to have some pre-knowledge and familiarity with tennis. 

“Well, hopefully they have somewhat of tennis knowledge and have been able to play,” Davis said. “I would hope to find somebody that could mix in and help the team. That would be the best-case scenario.” 

Zeynep Ege, sophomore business management and marketing major, said the reason for seasonal tryouts might be due to their packed spring ‘25 schedule.  

“Almost every week we have matches and such a high tempo [with] practice six times a week,” Ege said.  

Micaelli Magday, junior mass communication major and visual arts minor, said she is excited about receiving new teammates who will add to the team’s energy and confidence. 

“If we have a bigger team, I think that’s a bigger community, and it’s always more fun and adds to the culture,” Magday said.  

The Lady Ram’s team struggled in the Spring season of 2024 and finished with a [6 – 6] record and are looking to bounce back this year.  

