Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor

Thomas Parsons Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate.

The Texas Wesleyan Psi Chi International Honor Society chapter held “Maximize your Major” meeting for Wesleyan psychology majors on March 6 in the Nenetta Burton Carter Building.

Psi Chi officers brought in Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, to discuss opportunities for psychology majors to further their education. Macias outlined to the students the difference between graduating as a psychologist or a counselor.

“I hope, and I really do believe, that they learned the difference between getting a master’s in psychology versus one in counseling,” Macias said. “Both of them are great, but I think that they learned that we have a wonderful master’s program here at Texas Wesleyan for professional counseling.”

Students were interested in opportunities for graduate school, internships, jobs and study abroad programs. For Raeleigh Denton, junior psychology major,the option to study abroad fascinated her.

“[Studying abroad was] not something that I thought the school did a lot of,” Denton said. “Especially with the graduate programs they have, I hadn’t heard anything like that; it was interesting.”

Jack Rogers, senior psychology major and officer of Psi Chi, said the meeting was an improvement on previous events hosted in the past.

“It went well. It was a good turnout, definitely better than last semester,” Rogers said. “I feel like it was very informative, and we had a lot of engagement.”