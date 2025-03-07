The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate. 
Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor
March 7, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
(Left to Right) Trey Sinegal, Anthony Sierras, Vegas Evans, Richard Amaefule and Kaden Morgan are the starting lineup for the Rams men’s basketball team heading into the tournament.
Rams basketball teams lock in as they head into the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament
February 27, 2025
Texas Wesleyan’s new varsity program positions its athletes at the forefront of a rapidly growing global sport with flag football officially joining the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Texas Wesleyan University leads the way in Texas for women’s flag football, the fastest-growing women’s sport
February 26, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
The women's golf team celebrates their first place finish in the Battle at Winter Creek tournament on Oct. 15, 2024. [Photo courtesy Jose Sanchez]
Women’s golf swings into spring season with momentum
February 25, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Museum Director Brenda Sanders-Wise gives tour to patron, Stefanie Jones.
Black History Month Spotlight: The Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum showcases Tarrant County Black history
February 11, 2025
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
March 3, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
March 2, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football's historic 2024 season
Looking back on Texas Wesleyan football’s historic 2024 season
December 11, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Valentine's Day Special Episode 2024
Valentine’s Day Special Episode 2024
February 14, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Psi Chi maximizes opportunities by bringing in graduate admissions counselor

Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast DirectorMarch 7, 2025
Thomas Parsons
Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, presents new ways for psychology majors to further their education after they graduate. 

The Texas Wesleyan Psi Chi International Honor Society chapter held “Maximize your Major” meeting for Wesleyan psychology majors on March 6 in the Nenetta Burton Carter Building. 

Psi Chi officers brought in Christi Macias, graduate enrollment counselor, to discuss opportunities for psychology majors to further their education. Macias outlined to the students the difference between graduating as a psychologist or a counselor. 

I hope, and I really do believe, that they learned the difference between getting a master’s in psychology versus one in counseling,” Macias said. “Both of them are great, but I think that they learned that we have a wonderful master’s program here at Texas Wesleyan for professional counseling.” 

Students were interested in opportunities for graduate school, internships, jobs and study abroad programs. For Raeleigh Denton, junior psychology major,the option to study abroad fascinated her. 

“[Studying abroad was] not something that I thought the school did a lot of,” Denton said. “Especially with the graduate programs they have, I hadn’t heard anything like that; it was interesting.” 

Jack Rogers, senior psychology major and officer of Psi Chi, said the meeting was an improvement on previous events hosted in the past. 

“It went well. It was a good turnout, definitely better than last semester,” Rogers said. “I feel like it was very informative, and we had a lot of engagement.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Health
The Texas Wesleyan University Counseling Center is located at 3110 E Rosedale St Fort Worth, Texas, 76015. The center provides free and confidential mental health support to students, offering individual counseling and crisis intervention.
Texas Wesleyan Counseling Center: A Free and Confidential Resource for Students
Dr. Monica H. Green address the audience of students and faculty in the Science Lecture Theatre at the McFadden Science Center.
Wesleyan welcomes acclaimed historian Dr. Monica H. Green for lecture
The Morton Fitness Center's Spring 2025 hours.
Morton Fitness Center eliminates weekend hours
SRNA Yannick Macaulay performs jet ventilation on a patient with severe subglottic stenosis at Denver Health Level 1 Trauma Center, according to the AANA journal issue of Oct. 2021.
Nurse anesthesia student featured in national medical journal
(Top left to right) JD Leal, David Yurka, Cesar Garcia, Roben Lopez and Korde Smith. (Bottom left to right) Elizabeth Oroark, Meghan Sutton and Codi Smith. The group awaits their next set of simulation labs on Saturday morning.
GPNA students from around the country visit new TxWes Simulation Center
Left to right: Chelsea Sepolio, Anice Lewis-Hollins and Jesse Pyle pose at the goodie bag table at the flu shot event.
Free Flu vaccine clinic closes to students on Oct. 19
More in News
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
When Safe Spaces Vanish: The consequences of ICE raids at Texas Wesleyan and beyond
[Graphic courtesy Christine Duke, Student Diversity and Inclusion Program Intern]
Women's History Month Bingo to commemorate past, educate students at Texas Wesleyan
University College Day proposals are due on March 9. Proposals include, details about the format of the presentation, a brief abstract and learning objectives for spectators.
University College Day approaches, students are encouraged to submit their presentations
About the Contributor
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.