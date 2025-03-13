The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
March 13, 2025
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
March 12, 2025
Volunteers Nicholas Dima and Keziah Selby hold signs in front of the Martin Center horseshoe, urging oncoming cars to stop for free groceries.
First Annual Hope 4 Kids Spring Health Fair serves over 200 families
March 11, 2025
Participants listen intently to immigration lawyer Rosa Maria Berdeja as she informs them on immigration law.
Latinx Student Association provides community, insight through immigration law workshop
March 11, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
March 10, 2025
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
March 8, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Trinity Chenault, the play's lead, reads through her script during a rehearsal for "Letters from the Library". The production explores untold stories through the power of letters. [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
Theater Wesleyan to premiere “Letters from the Library,” a student-written play inspired by history
February 13, 2025
Lauren Findley, Texas Wesleyan University’s vice president of enrollment management, sits at her desk in her Martin University Center office. Findley, who joined the university on Feb. 3, brings more than a decade of experience in student recruitment and enrollment management.
Lauren Findley brings enrollment expertise, fresh vision to Texas Wesleyan
March 7, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship

March 13, 2025
Hannah Parker
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]

The Texas Wesleyan Rams basketball program is preparing to take on the Baker University (KS) Wildcats in the first round of the NAIA National Championship on March 14 at the Collin Center (KS). 

Seeded no. 14, the Rams received an at-large invitation to the tournament after losing [81-73] in the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) tournament to Mid-American Christian University (O.K) and finishing 6th overall in the SAC rankings. With a chance to secure their third national title, the Rams look to make the most of the playoffs. 

“The team recognizes that the MACU loss could have been the last game of their season, and for the seniors the last game of their college career,” Rams Head Basketball Coach Brian Wanamaker said. “Now that we are in the national tournament, they are ready to take advantage of this opportunity and extend the season.” 

The Rams have not played in the national championship tournament in four years and haven’t won it all since 2017. Facing the Wildcats fast-paced offense, Wanamaker wants to ensure that the Wildcat’s tempo is deferred and that the Rams offense controls the inside. 

“Fans should expect the Rams to play with great effort and intensity,” Wanamaker said. “We will look to slow down the pace, get the ball inside, and dominate the paint.” 

Key players that are expected to make an impact include Richard Amaefule, senior business major and forward, and Montez Young Jr, senior sports communication major and forward. Young was just awarded the SAC “Sixth Man of the Year” award, averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and finishing second in conference with a 55.6 percent shooting average. 

“I expect Richard Amaefule and Montez Young Jr to really step up for us and dominate the paint,” Wanamaker said. 

The game will be broadcasted live on Heart Conference Network with a tipoff starting at 7 p.m. 

About the Contributors
Thomas Parsons
Thomas Parsons, Co-Broadcast Director
Thomas Parsons III is an undergraduate at Texas Wesleyan University. Thomas is currently pursuing a sports communication degree and has a dedication to covering stories. When it comes to work, he is committed to making sure the job is done and done well.
Hannah Parker
Hannah Parker, Managing Editor
Hannah Parker is from Arlington, Texas and joined The Rambler in 2023. She is a first generation college student and as Managing Editor, she is excited to help her team and get into the flow of things each semester. Hannah loves listening to music and writing until her hands hurt. She is looking forward to getting to write stories for the Wesleyan community and giving students an opportunity to read about what happens on campus.