Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship

Hannah Parker Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]

The Texas Wesleyan Rams basketball program is preparing to take on the Baker University (KS) Wildcats in the first round of the NAIA National Championship on March 14 at the Collin Center (KS).

Seeded no. 14, the Rams received an at-large invitation to the tournament after losing [81-73] in the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) tournament to Mid-American Christian University (O.K) and finishing 6th overall in the SAC rankings. With a chance to secure their third national title, the Rams look to make the most of the playoffs.

“The team recognizes that the MACU loss could have been the last game of their season, and for the seniors the last game of their college career,” Rams Head Basketball Coach Brian Wanamaker said. “Now that we are in the national tournament, they are ready to take advantage of this opportunity and extend the season.”

The Rams have not played in the national championship tournament in four years and haven’t won it all since 2017. Facing the Wildcats’ fast-paced offense, Wanamaker wants to ensure that the Wildcat’s tempo is deferred and that the Rams offense controls the inside.

“Fans should expect the Rams to play with great effort and intensity,” Wanamaker said. “We will look to slow down the pace, get the ball inside, and dominate the paint.”

Key players that are expected to make an impact include Richard Amaefule, senior business major and forward, and Montez Young Jr, senior sports communication major and forward. Young was just awarded the SAC “Sixth Man of the Year” award, averaging 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and finishing second in conference with a 55.6 percent shooting average.

“I expect Richard Amaefule and Montez Young Jr to really step up for us and dominate the paint,” Wanamaker said.

The game will be broadcasted live on Heart Conference Network with a tipoff starting at 7 p.m.