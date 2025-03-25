Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]

Thomas Parsons “It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.

The Wesleyan Rams baseball team topped the Central Christian College (KS) Tigers in nine full innings on Mar. 14 at Sycamore Park.

Wind-stirred dust made it difficult for either team to play. During practice, the Rams prepared to fight the winds and compete against the Tigers.

“[There] were some crazy conditions out there,” senior centerfielder Dylan Masanda said. “The wind was pretty brutal, but we thought we practiced well. Toughness really showed to get after it.”

The Rams struggled to find hits in three innings but were able in the fourth inning to capitalize off senior second baseman Brandon Rincones’ RBI single. From there the Rams pitching staff stepped up and delivered a shut-out performance.

“I thought the pitchers did a really good job of throwing the ball over the plate,” Rams Head Baseball Coach Robert Garza said. “I think another big thing that’s important was our outfield. We went over with our outfield, everybody, and had a game plan of how we wanted to position and the aggression we wanted to have out there.”

To help secure the win, the Ram’s team defense was solid. At the top of the fifth inning, Ryan Flores, senior leftfielder caught a fly ball against the left field wall.

“Well, it hurt a little bit because I hit the wall kind of hard, but it felt nice,” Flores said.

The victory against the Tigers now has the Rams with an even Sooner Athletic Conference record [5 – 5]. Coach Garza said the Rams are moving in the right direction.

“Today was a good step forward,” Coach Garza said. “Taking care of the baseball and staying in the strike zone whenever we’re at the plate is going to be key for us as we continue through conference.”