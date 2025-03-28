The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Several sections of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church have been taped off due to the recent flooding.
Pipe burst causes flood, class cancelations, damage in PUMC
March 27, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
March 25, 2025
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
March 24, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Stray animals can be found roaming around campus at all times of the day.
Opinion: TxWes community should save the strays
December 5, 2024
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
March 25, 2025
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
March 25, 2025
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
March 24, 2025
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
March 13, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
Students, faculty and staff sort through hundreds of vinyls being given away by West Library on its first floor.
West Library gives away free vinyl records; ends era, starts new traditions
March 5, 2025
[Flyer courtesy Susan Eliason]
Student-run literary magazine welcomes submissions and new editors
March 4, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
March 28, 2025
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.
Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business
March 26, 2025
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
March 25, 2025
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
March 25, 2025
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students’ style 
March 14, 2025
The International Women's Day Festival was organized by Bertie Gardner, Aline Uwingabire, Tamika Johnson. (left to right)
Texas Wesleyan celebrates Women’s History Month with art, community, empowerment
March 10, 2025
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women’s Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
March 5, 2025
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
February 25, 2025
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
Texas Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball secure wins in final home games
February 19, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 3-Finding Your Inner Strength: Mental Health & Self-Confidence
March 14, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Goldline and Ram Band seniors were honored for senior day along with the wrestling and basketball seniors.
Packed Sid Richardson crowd cheers on senior Rams for Senior Day
February 12, 2025
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
Long-time Wesleyan Professor shares supernatural tales
November 1, 2024
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
Intangible feelings: Anxiety and depression from the perspectives of students
May 5, 2020
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business

Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast DirectorMarch 26, 2025
Alexis Bernal
Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.

Athleticism runs in Josh Morris’ blood. His father reached the semi-pro level in football, while his mother was a cross-country pro. Growing up, he watched his older brothers excel as college athletes in both football and track, making sports not just a love of his but seemingly something he was born to do. 

Now a graduating senior majoring in business management, Morris is a dual-sport athlete—playing defensive back for the undefeated Texas Wesleyan Rams football team last season and currently aiming to break records in the triple jump, as he enters the outdoor track season. 

Tenisha Jones, the team’s horizontal jump coach, has worked with Morris for only one season but highlights his undeniable talent and drive. 

“He is possibly one of the ideal athletes that you would want to have—hard working, energetic, very self-sufficient, very self-independent and very self-driven,” said Jones. 

That same drive is evident to his teammates as well. 

“Josh pushes us and is a great teammate,” said Camden Martin, a senior computer information systems major. “He’s competitive and passionate, especially about his event.”  

Morris looks back at his time playing football and is grateful for everything the sport has given him, like friends, education and the opportunity to travel across America. Morris mentions how football even opened the door for him to compete in track. 

“Football gave me the opportunity to do track. I actually got recruited as a football athlete first and then I just happened to walk on to the track team. If it wasn’t for football, I might not be a track athlete at the collegiate level,” Morris said. “I feel like I’ve done everything in football that I need to do, but I feel like I haven’t fulfilled all of my potential on the track yet.”

Josh Morris and his coach Tenisha Jones said they are focusing heavily on technique the outdoor season making his jumps more efficient, smooth and complete for nationals. (Alexis Bernal)

 

During the indoor track season, Morris won multiple Sooner Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards and placed high enough to qualify for All-American. 

However, Morris hoped to leave the Indoor National Championship with 1st or 2nd place. Heading into finals, Morris was sitting in 4th place and was in striking distance to making the podium.  

On his fourth attempt, officials ruled a scratch on a jump estimated to be over 50 meters, a mark that could have put him on the podium. After an appeal, he was granted an extra attempt, but under the circumstances, he was unable to replicate what might have been a personal best.  

The controversial call didn’t just frustrate Morris; it weighed heavily on his coach as well.  

“One of the hardest things I had to learn as a coach is controlling my emotions while also trying to make sure that my athlete gets a fair jump or a fair competition,” said Jones. 

With the outdoor season underway, Morris has one goal—redemption.  

“When I go to the national championship outdoors, I want to make everyone pay for what they did to us in Gainesville,” Morris said. “I just want to be undeniable, technically flawless, faster, bigger, stronger, so when it’s May 24th and it’s my time to try to compete for the outdoor national championship that nobody can take it away.” 

To follow the track team and Morris’ journey you can visit RamSports.net 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
The title card of Democracy Matters plays during its theme song at the beginning of each episode.
Video series, ‘Democracy Matters’, produced at Texas Wesleyan, brings history to life through edutainment
The Texas Wesleyan Rams shined at the NAIA National Indoor Championships with record-breaking performances!
Charging into the outdoor season, the Texas Wesleyan track stars ready to continue their success
Kamryn Gibson arrived at Texas Wesleyan in the 2023-24 season as a transfer from the University of Incarnate Word, a Division I program. Since her arrival, she has been an integral piece to the Lady Rams puzzle.
Kamryn Gibson plays big role in Texas Wesleyan Lady Rams success in senior season, leaves lasting Impact on court and beyond
Vroom Vroom! Sophomore mass communication major Kayla Wildy not only had a spring pink in her top, but her homemade sporty belt pulled even more colors out for a bright day.
Rambler Runway: Spring has sprung through Texas Wesleyan students' style 
Ram's Tank—a business pitch competition put on by the Entrepreneurship club—participants pose with University President Dr. Emily Messer. [File photo]
Texas Wesleyan Entrepreneurship Club empowers students to perfect their business skills
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
Brain Awareness Week brings neuroscience to life at Texas Wesleyan
More in News
Several sections of the Polytechnic United Methodist Church have been taped off due to the recent flooding.
Pipe burst causes flood, class cancelations, damage in PUMC
“It’s just another day on the baseball field and we know what we’re supposed to do,” Rams Head Coach Robert Garza said.
Rams Baseball combats wind, Central Christian College Tigers [5 – 0]
Reverend Yevette Christy addresses the audience of TxWes students, faculty and staff at the 23rd annual Faye C. Goostree Women's Symposium.
Rev. Yevette Christy details sexual abuse, the way forward at Goostree Women’s Symposium
Richard Amaefule is expected to be a key player as the Rams look to the NAIA National Tournament. [File photo]
Rams basketball face no.3 Baker University Wildcats in the NAIA National Championship
Marco Salamanca, senior double business and marketing major begins to serve in his doubles match against the Warriors.
Rain or Shine: Rams Tennis battle Louis & Clark Warriors in Steve Foster Invitational
Volunteers Nicholas Dima and Keziah Selby hold signs in front of the Martin Center horseshoe, urging oncoming cars to stop for free groceries.
First Annual Hope 4 Kids Spring Health Fair serves over 200 families
More in Sports
Sophomore business major Paulina Hudson swings during a match against Texas A&M Texarkana.
Women’s tennis team holds open tryouts seeking new players
Sophomore Paulina Hudson celebrates with sophomore Kaja Brunzlow as they secure points in their doubles match against the Eagles.
Lady Rams tennis fall to Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles [7 – 0]
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
Women's Wrestling Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament comes to Funky Town, Texas
(Left to Right) Trey Sinegal, Anthony Sierras, Vegas Evans, Richard Amaefule and Kaden Morgan are the starting lineup for the Rams men’s basketball team heading into the tournament.
Rams basketball teams lock in as they head into the first round of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament
Texas Wesleyan’s new varsity program positions its athletes at the forefront of a rapidly growing global sport with flag football officially joining the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Texas Wesleyan University leads the way in Texas for women’s flag football, the fastest-growing women’s sport
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
Lady Rams softball sweep Langston Lions in first SAC Doubleheader [2 – 0]  
About the Contributor
Alexis Bernal
Alexis Bernal, Co-Broadcast Director
Alexis Bernal is a senior at Texas Wesleyan University, majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, she is a member of the cheerleading team and is a social media manager.  Alexis is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her passion for sports reporting began while working for her previous school’s newspaper and radio station, where she covered men’s basketball, football, and volleyball. Now, she’s eager to connect with the Texas Wesleyan community and expand her reporting by covering the exciting stories happening on campus.