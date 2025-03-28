Josh Morris: The dual-sport star with unfinished business

Alexis Bernal Hoping for the perfect finish to his senior year, Morris has his sights set on reaching his full potential in track—and maybe even going pro.

Athleticism runs in Josh Morris’ blood. His father reached the semi-pro level in football, while his mother was a cross-country pro. Growing up, he watched his older brothers excel as college athletes in both football and track, making sports not just a love of his but seemingly something he was born to do.

Now a graduating senior majoring in business management, Morris is a dual-sport athlete—playing defensive back for the undefeated Texas Wesleyan Rams football team last season and currently aiming to break records in the triple jump, as he enters the outdoor track season.

Tenisha Jones, the team’s horizontal jump coach, has worked with Morris for only one season but highlights his undeniable talent and drive.

“He is possibly one of the ideal athletes that you would want to have—hard working, energetic, very self-sufficient, very self-independent and very self-driven,” said Jones.

That same drive is evident to his teammates as well.

“Josh pushes us and is a great teammate,” said Camden Martin, a senior computer information systems major. “He’s competitive and passionate, especially about his event.”

Morris looks back at his time playing football and is grateful for everything the sport has given him, like friends, education and the opportunity to travel across America. Morris mentions how football even opened the door for him to compete in track.

“Football gave me the opportunity to do track. I actually got recruited as a football athlete first and then I just happened to walk on to the track team. If it wasn’t for football, I might not be a track athlete at the collegiate level,” Morris said. “I feel like I’ve done everything in football that I need to do, but I feel like I haven’t fulfilled all of my potential on the track yet.”

During the indoor track season, Morris won multiple Sooner Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week awards and placed high enough to qualify for All-American.

However, Morris hoped to leave the Indoor National Championship with 1st or 2nd place. Heading into finals, Morris was sitting in 4th place and was in striking distance to making the podium.

On his fourth attempt, officials ruled a scratch on a jump estimated to be over 50 meters, a mark that could have put him on the podium. After an appeal, he was granted an extra attempt, but under the circumstances, he was unable to replicate what might have been a personal best.

The controversial call didn’t just frustrate Morris; it weighed heavily on his coach as well.

“One of the hardest things I had to learn as a coach is controlling my emotions while also trying to make sure that my athlete gets a fair jump or a fair competition,” said Jones.

With the outdoor season underway, Morris has one goal—redemption.

“When I go to the national championship outdoors, I want to make everyone pay for what they did to us in Gainesville,” Morris said. “I just want to be undeniable, technically flawless, faster, bigger, stronger, so when it’s May 24th and it’s my time to try to compete for the outdoor national championship that nobody can take it away.”

