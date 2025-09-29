Meet the Majors Fair expands into ballroom with more space, activities for students

[Photo courtesy Caroline Reinhold]

Texas Wesleyan students will have the chance to explore academic options, talk with faculty and even make it official by declaring a major or minor at this year’s Meet the Majors Fair, set for Sept. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Martin Center Ballroom.

Academic adviser Caroline Reinhold, who organized last year’s inaugural event, said the fair is back by popular demand after students and faculty gave overwhelmingly positive feedback.

“The first thing was just that it was a hit,” Reinhold said. “We got a lot of really positive feedback from the students that participated and also from the faculty that helped out. It was kind of a win-win for everyone because faculty got to spread more awareness about their programs and students had a fun experience declaring a major or minor.”

This year, Reinhold confirmed that one of the biggest changes was the venue.

“Last year we had it in Lou’s Place and it was great, but it felt like a crowded party,” she said. “This year I’m probably looking forward to the most just the fact that the space is bigger because we’re now in the ballroom in the Martin Center on the second floor.”

The event will again feature a Signing Table, where students can declare their major or minor on the spot with the help of advisors. Reinhold said making the moment celebratory is intentional.

“Declaring a major is a big deal. That’s the entire degree that you’re getting,” she said. “It should feel like a big moment. Even declaring a minor shows the different ways students are shaping their education to be a perfect fit for them, and I think that should be celebrated.”

Advisors will be available to answer questions, help students with paperwork and connect them to faculty representatives from every department. Reinhold said her team also added new interactive elements.

“Something new this year is trying to have more interactive opportunities at each station through QR codes,” she said. “That way students can scan and save information about careers, course requirements and programs right from their phone.”

Muhye Hammattah, director of academic advising and retention, said last year’s event showed just how valuable the fair can be for students.

“We saw students leave with a clearer sense of their options and pathways,” Hammattah said. “Many came back to advising appointments saying they had discovered majors or minors they hadn’t previously considered”

He said the fair also makes a measurable impact on student retention.

“It gave students an accessible space to explore their options before committing to a path, which helped them make more intentional and confident decisions,” Hammattah said. “Students who were undecided or unsure left the fair with information that led to fewer changes of major later on, which directly supports persistence and retention”

Hammattah added that this year’s improvements include more departments, clearer signage and better timing to match advising season.

For Kelly Anderson, senior director of academic advising and student success, the fair fits into Wesleyan’s broader goal of connecting students to resources early.

“The Meet the Majors Fair is an essential part of a holistic advising strategy,” Anderson said. “It allows students to make informed decisions about their academic journey in a fun, engaging and less formal environment. By providing exposure to various departments and resources, the event supports student retention and success”

She also emphasized the importance of making the event celebratory.

“Celebrating a student’s commitment to a major through something as simple as a photo opportunity can make their choice feel more official and meaningful,” Anderson said. “It reinforces their sense of belonging within their chosen academic community”

Students can expect food, games and prizes, along with a photo opportunity with Willie the Ram. Reinhold said she’s especially excited that pizza will be available this year after working through catering challenges with the Martin Center.

“All I wanted was pizza, and I’m thrilled we’re finally able to make it happen,” Reinhold said. “It’s during lunchtime, so I think students will really appreciate being able to grab a slice while exploring their options”

The Meet the Majors Fair is free and open to all Wesleyan students.