Town Talk ad
The Student News Site of Texas Wesleyan University

The Rambler
The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
October 27, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.
Rams rally together for homecoming spirit
October 24, 2025
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
Ace Your Finals: Proven Study Tips and Campus Resources for Success
May 7, 2025
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won't break the bank
Save the Earth—buy second-hand: 4 local Fort Worth thrift stores that won’t break the bank
May 4, 2025
Lot E suffers from faded parking lines, missing directional signs, and no posted map; leaving students confused about where to park.
When ‘Smaller’ Stops Being Smarter: The Parking Challenge
May 2, 2025
Pippin, played by Hunter Heart, leads a musical number in the second act of the musical. [Photo courtesy Kris Ikejiri]
Review: “Pippin” explores life’s meaning with raunch, wit, whimsy
April 25, 2025
Harriet and Warren, played by Trinity Chenault and Trent Cole, embrace in a hug [Photo courtesy Lauren Hunt]
‘Letters from the Library’ world premiere explores heartbreak, grief, the hope that lies beyond
February 21, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Zeynep Ege, senior marketing and business double major, assumes her starting position before serving.
Zeynep Ege swings for success at ITA National Tournament
October 23, 2025
Intersquad tournament primes Texas Wesleyan wrestling for upcoming season
Intersquad tournament primes Texas Wesleyan wrestling for upcoming season
October 21, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hilliard and senior English major Deanna Brown, Aries co-editors, pose in the Aries office on the third floor of PUMC.
New editors articulate vision, welcome submissions for Aries—Texas Wesleyan’s student literary magazine
October 22, 2025
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 - The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 – The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
October 16, 2025
Ilka Araújo, professor of piano and music history at Texas Wesleyan University, introduces the final performance featuring the W.M. Green Elementary After School Choir during the Hispanic Heritage Month Recital in Nicholas Martin Hall.
Review: Hispanic Heritage Recital celebrates culture through music and community
October 10, 2025
When Bots Meet Books: AI in Higher Education
When Bots Meet Books: AI in Higher Education
October 7, 2025
Percussion ensemble faces limiting conditions in the music building
Percussion ensemble faces limiting conditions in the music building
October 1, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Junior English major Keith Hilliard and senior English major Deanna Brown, Aries co-editors, pose in the Aries office on the third floor of PUMC.
New editors articulate vision, welcome submissions for Aries—Texas Wesleyan’s student literary magazine
October 22, 2025
Dr. Christopher Ohan standing in his office surrounded by his collection of historical artifacts, books, and framed honors at Texas Wesleyan University and other organizations. Ohan’s workspace reflects his lifelong passion for history and teaching.
Homecoming: Alumnus returns to lead in the place that launched him
October 17, 2025
Junior accounting major and wide receiver takes a knee during football practice at the Karen Cramer turf field. [Photo courtesy Alexis Bernal]
Paul Summers II rises to become Rams football’s top receiver
October 15, 2025
Junior general business and finance and men's soccer midfielder Diogo Stefane completes a pass. [Photo courtesy Jose "Little Joe" Valdez]
Diogo Stefane turns setback into strength
October 10, 2025
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
October 27, 2025
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
October 24, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Sportscast with Thomas Parsons
Sportscast with Thomas Parsons
October 10, 2025
Coach's Corner: Quentin Perez implements Division I wisdom into thriving Wesleyan wrestling culture
Coach’s Corner: Quentin Perez implements Division I wisdom into thriving Wesleyan wrestling culture
October 8, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
October 23, 2025
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 - The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
Podcast: Double Dressed Up Ep. 1 – The touch of spice to our fall wardrobe
October 16, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
Podcast: 20s Talk Ep. 4- The Senior Special, Part II
May 3, 2025
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
Podcast: 20s Talks Ep 4- The Senior Special, Part I
April 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
Crash & Burn: The Ongoing Battle With College Burnout
December 19, 2022
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
Accommodations and accessibility challenges students with disabilities on campus
May 13, 2022
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
The price of education: Financial hardships and their impact on students
December 20, 2021
International students share superstitions from India, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mexico, and Serbia. Graphic by Hannah Onder
Beyond the challenges: International students and the battle with COVID-19 
April 22, 2021
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine's Day Special
Podcast: 20s Talk Valentine’s Day Special
February 14, 2025
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat
December 3, 2024
Podcast: 20s Talk
Podcast: 20s Talk
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Girls on the Go
Podcast: Girls on the Go
November 21, 2024
Podcast: Power of Community
Podcast: Power of Community
November 19, 2024
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach

Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 27, 2025
Bebhinn Tankard
The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]

An alleged ethical violation has led to the resignation of two Office of University Advancement staff members: Brian Builta, former assistant vice president for sponsored programs and financial relations, and Kimberly Brown, advancement donor relations & scholarship coordinator.  

The Office of University Advancement’s role is to progress the university through fundraising, relationship building and community outreach. Since the month of February, seven of the 13 Advancement Office staff members have resigned. Two recent resignations, which occurred in the last month, are in direct connection to an alleged breach of ethics made by Advancement Office leadership. 

The breach allegedly occurred when Vice President of Advancement Michele M. Boillotat hired Cooper Coleman, a Los Angeles-based executive search firm, to conduct a search for candidates to fill vacancies in the advancement office. Builta says the consultation involved a conflict of interest, strictly against the office’s ethics. John Toolan, Cooper Coleman’s vice president, is the husband of Boillotat’s executive coach.  

The Rambler reached out to the university for a personal statement from Boillotat and has yet to receive a response.  

Builta, who discovered the violation, says he notified University President Emily Messer and Purchasing Director Deborah Cavitt about the ethical violation which involved approximately $32,000 of university funds.  

“They still allowed it to happen, which to me is unconscionable because they put our staff at risk of retribution,” Builta said. “I’ve never in my career pointed out an ethical violation and had absolutely nothing happen.” 

The firm was brought in to hire two development officers in the Advancement Office. Builta says that the hiring of the firm was unprecedented.  

“In my eight years at Wesleyan, we’ve never hired an outside firm for anything other than a vice president or the president,” Builta said.  

A university representative said that a review was conducted to address the concerns raised by Builta.  

“The University is dedicated to maintaining ethical work practices that support and advance its mission. The University conducted an internal review of the matters raised in your inquiry and determined that no inappropriate conduct occurred,” Vice President of Enrollment Management Lauren Findley said, on behalf of the university, in a statement provided to The Rambler. 

When asked about the specifics of the investigation, the university declined to comment. Both Brown and Builta say they are unaware of an internal review or investigation. 

“If there’s no consequences for ethical violations, then you become an unethical institution,” Builta said. “To me right now, the administration at Texas Wesleyan is an unethical leadership because of this instance.” 

Builta says Boillotat failed to declare the conflict of interest in relevant meetings, but she later admitted to the conflict during a private conversation.  

“Members of our staff who were honest with him [Toolan], have completely exposed themselves to potential retribution from her [Boillotat], in addition to whatever [financial] benefit may happen down the line,” Builta said.  

Builta played a key role as a grant writer for the university, creating proposals which raised millions of dollars in federal and private funding, including: $5.1 million for student retention efforts, $6 million for Upward Bound Programs, $1.6 million for the School of Education and funds for the recently completed Moritz Fieldhouse.  

“When you stand on your principles, you’ve got to make tough decisions and sometimes those decisions hurt,” Builta, who was planning to retire at Texas Wesleyan in three years, said.  

Kimberly Brown, advancement donor relations & scholarship coordinator, resigned from her position because of Builta’s departure. In her role, Brown managed and fundraised for endowed scholarships while also aiding students in finding outside scholarships. 

“When Brian left, that was a sign for me,” Brown said. “When you let someone who’s as passionate as he is go, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.” 

Other Advancement Office retirements and resignations have left the office short-staffed. Josh Gibbs, former development officer, resigned in February after two decades at Texas Wesleyan. Martha Earngey, former director of fundraisers, retired in July. The Advancement Office has not held a fundraiser since February, Brown says. 

“When you’re watching these people that know their job, know their role, it’s heartbreaking to see them leave,” Brown said. “Then you’re left to pick up their pieces and try to do your best to keep the university moving forward.” 

Following Builta’s departure, Jennifer Murphy, director of foundation relations, is the only grant writer remaining at the university.    

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Moritz Athletic Fieldhouse officially opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Homecoming pep rally creates electrifying environment for student athletes
Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.
Rams rally together for homecoming spirit
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Zeynep Ege, senior marketing and business double major, assumes her starting position before serving.
Zeynep Ege swings for success at ITA National Tournament
About the Contributors
Kehinde Hopkins
Kehinde Hopkins, Editor-in-Chief
Kehinde Hopkins is a sophomore English and Mass Communication major at Texas Wesleyan University. Born and raised in Dallas, Kehinde is also a player on the Texas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer Team. Deeply fascinated by the boundless gift that is writing, working for the Rambler has afforded him a platform to exercise such. After graduating, he hopes to become a music journalist to further explore his relationship with writing.
Bebhinn Tankard
Bebhinn Tankard, Content Producer
Bebhinn Tankard is an international student from the United Kingdom and a content creator for The Rambler. She is a business major with a background in politics and philosophy. She is also a podcaster, distance-runner, chorister and cat person. You can usually find her drinking tea and eating all of the snacks in The Rambler office.