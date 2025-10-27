Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach

Bebhinn Tankard The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]

An alleged ethical violation has led to the resignation of two Office of University Advancement staff members: Brian Builta, former assistant vice president for sponsored programs and financial relations, and Kimberly Brown, advancement donor relations & scholarship coordinator.

The Office of University Advancement’s role is to progress the university through fundraising, relationship building and community outreach. Since the month of February, seven of the 13 Advancement Office staff members have resigned. Two recent resignations, which occurred in the last month, are in direct connection to an alleged breach of ethics made by Advancement Office leadership.

The breach allegedly occurred when Vice President of Advancement Michele M. Boillotat hired Cooper Coleman, a Los Angeles-based executive search firm, to conduct a search for candidates to fill vacancies in the advancement office. Builta says the consultation involved a conflict of interest, strictly against the office’s ethics. John Toolan, Cooper Coleman’s vice president, is the husband of Boillotat’s executive coach.

The Rambler reached out to the university for a personal statement from Boillotat and has yet to receive a response.

Builta, who discovered the violation, says he notified University President Emily Messer and Purchasing Director Deborah Cavitt about the ethical violation which involved approximately $32,000 of university funds.

“They still allowed it to happen, which to me is unconscionable because they put our staff at risk of retribution,” Builta said. “I’ve never in my career pointed out an ethical violation and had absolutely nothing happen.”

The firm was brought in to hire two development officers in the Advancement Office. Builta says that the hiring of the firm was unprecedented.

“In my eight years at Wesleyan, we’ve never hired an outside firm for anything other than a vice president or the president,” Builta said.

A university representative said that a review was conducted to address the concerns raised by Builta.

“The University is dedicated to maintaining ethical work practices that support and advance its mission. The University conducted an internal review of the matters raised in your inquiry and determined that no inappropriate conduct occurred,” Vice President of Enrollment Management Lauren Findley said, on behalf of the university, in a statement provided to The Rambler.

When asked about the specifics of the investigation, the university declined to comment. Both Brown and Builta say they are unaware of an internal review or investigation.

“If there’s no consequences for ethical violations, then you become an unethical institution,” Builta said. “To me right now, the administration at Texas Wesleyan is an unethical leadership because of this instance.”

Builta says Boillotat failed to declare the conflict of interest in relevant meetings, but she later admitted to the conflict during a private conversation.

“Members of our staff who were honest with him [Toolan], have completely exposed themselves to potential retribution from her [Boillotat], in addition to whatever [financial] benefit may happen down the line,” Builta said.

Builta played a key role as a grant writer for the university, creating proposals which raised millions of dollars in federal and private funding, including: $5.1 million for student retention efforts, $6 million for Upward Bound Programs, $1.6 million for the School of Education and funds for the recently completed Moritz Fieldhouse.

“When you stand on your principles, you’ve got to make tough decisions and sometimes those decisions hurt,” Builta, who was planning to retire at Texas Wesleyan in three years, said.

Kimberly Brown, advancement donor relations & scholarship coordinator, resigned from her position because of Builta’s departure. In her role, Brown managed and fundraised for endowed scholarships while also aiding students in finding outside scholarships.

“When Brian left, that was a sign for me,” Brown said. “When you let someone who’s as passionate as he is go, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.”

Other Advancement Office retirements and resignations have left the office short-staffed. Josh Gibbs, former development officer, resigned in February after two decades at Texas Wesleyan. Martha Earngey, former director of fundraisers, retired in July. The Advancement Office has not held a fundraiser since February, Brown says.

“When you’re watching these people that know their job, know their role, it’s heartbreaking to see them leave,” Brown said. “Then you’re left to pick up their pieces and try to do your best to keep the university moving forward.”

Following Builta’s departure, Jennifer Murphy, director of foundation relations, is the only grant writer remaining at the university.