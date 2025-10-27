Zeynep Ege swings for success at ITA National Tournament

Thomas Parsons Zeynep Ege, senior marketing and business double major, assumes her starting position before serving.

Zeynep Ege, junior Lady Rams Tennis player, qualified and played in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National tournament in Rome (GA) from Oct. 16 – 19.

It had been half a decade since Texas Wesleyan was represented in the ITA National tournament. Ege’s qualification marked the beginning of new success for the Lady Rams, Head Coach Wade Morgan hopes.

“I think it’s a milestone achievement for this program,” Morgan said. “We’re bringing this type of achievement back to the program, and this is going to be a regular occurrence.”

Morgan shocked his star player with the news via phone call. Ege thought she would spectate rather than play, but he said otherwise.

“My coach called me and he was like, ‘Do you want to go to Georgia?’” Ege said. “And I thought I’m gonna go and watch or something, and he said, ‘You’re going to play.”

Ege’s teammates recognized that she is built for moments like the ITA National tournament. Kaja Brunzlow, senior Lady Rams Tennis team captain, said the intensity during practice is how she challenges Ege to perform well.

“I always emphasize the intensity in practice,” Brunzlow said. “Zeynep is our number one player. You really don’t have to tell her much.”

At Nationals, Ege played Division 1 talent for three days straight. On her second day, Ege lost to Xavier University’s Maja Brnic, freshman from Croatia [6 – 2, 6 – 1].

“Mentally, they [her opponents] were so strong and while playing, you have a limited time to recover for the next point,” Ege said. “I can say [mental toughness] and intensity during the matches, I learned a lot.”

Heading into the spring semester, the Lady Rams can point to Ege’s ITA Nationals appearance as a reminder of how good the roster is. Morgan said the goal is to have a new sense of confidence in big-time conference matches.

“We can take that experience back to the team and not be intimidated when we play big conference matchups,” Morgan said. “Not be intimidated when we go to the [Heart of America Tournament] in the spring and ultimately use it as an experience builder and confidence booster for everyone.”

On Oct. 18, Ege’s final day at the tournament, she defeated Martina Antich, sophomore representing Ottawa University (AZ) in convincing fashion [6 – 3, 7 – 6].