The Office of University Advancement is located in the Oneal-Sells Administration building. [File photo]
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
October 27, 2025
Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.
Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 
October 24, 2025
Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.
Rams rally together for homecoming spirit
October 24, 2025
The Rambler
The Rambler
Categories:

Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 

Mica Magday, Managing EditorOctober 24, 2025

Texas Wesleyan’s vibrant cheerleaders and Gold Line, Ram Band’s heavy percussion, bustling students, and the smell of burgers sizzling on the grill brought Kay Granger Mall to life yesterday. Here’s a photo recap of the homecoming pep rally that ramped up school spirit by celebrating our Texas Wesleyan’s sports teams, clubs and departments on campus.  

  • Texas Wesleyan’s Gold Line begin their walk in front of the Eunice & James L West Library along with other student athletic programs.

    Mica Magday

  • Students dance and cheer in front of the stage during the Texas Wesleyan Homecoming Pep Rally. The annual event featured music, dancing and introduction to sport teams builds excitement ahead of the weekend football game.

    Mica Magday

  • President Messer proudly wears a conference ring gifted to her by the volleyball team from their successful season last year.

    Mica Magday

  • Cheerleaders and Gold Line Dancers stand along the path from Eunice L James Library to the Martin University Center to celebrate their peers and faculty.

    Mica Magday

  • Junior accounting major Sergio Flores shows his school spirit in front of the Martin University Center.

    Mica Magday

  • Professor Joe Brown kicks off the pep rally program, announcing the success of the athletic programs, homecoming court and more.

    Mica Magday

  • Texas Wesleyan faculty members Dr. Christopher Ohan (in the middle) and Academic Success Center (ASC) advisor Muhye Hammattah (left), help grilled beef patties for the burger station as part of the afternoon celebration.

    Mica Magday

  • Texas Wesleyan students wearing school shirts and blue hats smile as they join the Homecoming Pep Rally. The event brought together students, faculty and alumni to celebrate Ram spirit and community pride.

    Mica Magday

  • Ram Band keeps the energy high with their school spirit songs and heavy percussion performance throughout the pep rally.

    Mica Magday
