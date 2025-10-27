Homecoming pep rally ramps up school pride 

Mica Magday is a multimedia journalist from Arlington, Texas, and a senior at Texas Wesleyan University majoring in mass communication with a minor in studio arts. In the summer of 2025, she interned with The Well News, a D.C. based publication, where she worked as a writer and graphic designer. She also has had work published on the Texas Standard, NPR and aired on KERA. A quick way to her heart is through conversations about food, travel, thrifting and fashion. Mica cherishes time with her Filipino family and community and is passionate about uncovering the profound stories of everyday people in her area through journalism.