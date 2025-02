20s Talk is a podcast exploring the shared experiences of life in your 20s, hosted by Angeles Alvarado and Sharria Hudson. In Episode 2: The Valentine’s Episode, Sharria Hudson dives into the complexities of dating in the age of social media, as well as the significance of love languages. This episode features Rambler Editor-in-Chief Kehinde Hopkins who offers the male perspective on each of these topics.

Hosts: Sharria Hudson, Angeles Alvarado

Guest: Kehinde Hopkins