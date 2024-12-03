Podcast: Ram Roundtable Career Chat

Listen in as Ram Roundtable hosts ‘Career Chat’, a comprehensive look into navigating the workforce as a college student. Follow your cast of hosts as they explore the challenges of finding work pre and post graduation and how overcoming these obstacles improves us as students, professionals and people. Whether it be finding internships, balancing school and work, navigating work as an international student, searching for post-grad jobs or seeking help from TxWes resources, Ram Roundtable has the answers.
Hosts: Carla Salazar, Sharria Hudson, Camila Nguyen, Angeles Alvarado, Bryan Wofford, Kaja Brunzlow