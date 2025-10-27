Town Talk ad
The Rambler
Two resign in Texas Wesleyan Advancement Office amid alleged ethics breach
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers

Maliah Lacour, Content ProducerOctober 23, 2025
Maliah Lacour

Learn more about the man behind the media production of all the big events that happen on campus. Media Services Manager Kenneth (Ken) Flowers shares his typical busy day on campus and what he’s learned from two decades of working with Texas Wesleyan. Make sure you show some love and appreciation to Ken in the comments or when he’s running around campus!

Maliah Lacour
Maliah Lacour, Content Producer
Maliah is currently a junior in the classroom and on the basketball court here at Texas Wesleyan. Maliah started as content producer for the Rambler Media Group and has been promoted to the Broadcast Director. She loves her job and thoroughly enjoys telling stories through broadcasting. Maliah hopes to one day become a broadcast reporter for a local news station.