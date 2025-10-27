Learn more about the man behind the media production of all the big events that happen on campus. Media Services Manager Kenneth (Ken) Flowers shares his typical busy day on campus and what he’s learned from two decades of working with Texas Wesleyan. Make sure you show some love and appreciation to Ken in the comments or when he’s running around campus!
Categories:
Behind the man behind the scenes: Interview with Kenneth Flowers
Maliah Lacour, Content Producer • October 23, 2025
0
